How to watch NCAA Selection Sunday 2022 live stream online: Time, channel and more

As is tradition, the world watches the Selection Sunday live streams to kick off the NCAA College Basketball tournament. And while we're still looking to see who will be getting the other three No. 1 seeds (only one is locked in so far), you can watch all the news happen with one of the newest streaming services.

Selection Sunday 2022 schedule, channels Date: March 13

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

• Watch in the U.S. on Paramount Plus

• Watch in the U.K. on BT Sport

• Watch in Australia on Kayo Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Selection Sunday is all about the big bracket reveal, so we can all see who has a chance to coast to the end, and so fans can start making their picks for office pools.

As of this moment, while we wait for conference tournaments to conclude, we only really know that Gonzaga will be the No. 1 seed in the West (its fourth No. 1 in five years). That was confirmed after its 82-69 win over St. Mary, which locked in the team's eighth WCC title in nine years.

Arizona, Auburn and Baylor are three of the top prospects for those remaining No. 1 seeds, with Baylor and Kansas duking it out for one of them in the Big 12 title Game. Kentucky could change the mathematics of everything, depending how they play in their remaining games.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Selection Sunday online, plus the full schedule and what we know about the brackets so far.

How to watch Selection Sunday online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Selection Sunday live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



How to watch Selection Sunday in the US

In the U.S., Selection Sunday is CBS, which is on Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

So, we've got a different game play for how to watch March Madness, and Selection Sunday as well. You can catch CBS if you get Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month), and then you can get the other March Madness channels (TBS, TNT and truTV) via much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month).

It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Selection Sunday in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature everything from Selection Sunday to the games.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Selection Sunday in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN (TSN2, for example, has an NCAA Bracketology special on Selection Sunday), but we can see it has some NCAA games.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.

How to watch Selection Sunday in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If you want the full American channel broadcasts, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN.