Trailing only CBS in terms of popularity, NBC is a powerhouse network with a legacy of quality US TV that's famous around the world. However, if you're outside the US, you might be wondering how to watch NBC live where you are – and that's exactly what we're going to show you here.

With classics such as Law & Order and Dateline alongside the iconic The Tonight Show and the seemingly immortal Day of our Lives, NBC has a huge range of shows for all tastes, and also delivers the most popular live news broadcast in the States.

While that's all well and good, though, if you're outside the country you won't be able to access any of NBC's programming – even if you pay for it. So, here we'll explain exactly how to watch NBC live anywhere in the world.

How to watch NBC live in the US

If you're in the USA, it couldn't be easier to watch NBC live.

At home, if you pay for a cable or OTT subscription package that includes NBC, you can simply turn over to the channel on your TV.

If you want to stream on your PC, all you need to do is head over to the NBC website and sign in. Once you've done that, you'll be able to watch NBC in your browser just like you would on your TV. On mobile, you can also download the NBC app so you can stream on the move.

If you haven't got a TV package that includes NBC, we recommend Sling TV's Blue bundle as the cheapest way to get access. At $30 a month it's significantly more affordable than cable, and it also includes Fox News, BBC America, and plenty more.

However, the NBC News Now live stream is available to anyone in the US free of charge, which is great if you want to catch up on news without signing up or logging in.

How to watch NBC live abroad

Things are a little different when you're outside the US.

NBC, like almost every domestic TV channel, isn't available outside the US – if you head to the website it simply won't work. We've got a handy workaround that can change all that, though.

If you have cable subscription or an OTT provider like Sling and you're out of the US, the most efficient way of getting access is to use the best VPN to change your location. All you need to do is select a US VPN server, then head over to the NBC website as if you were back home. Then sign in with your details, and get watching.

Our top recommendation is ExpressVPN, thanks to its super simple yet powerful apps, excellent unblocking power, and a great number of server locations worldwide.

So, for example, if you're in Canada visiting family or for work, you won't be able to watch NBC, even though you've paid for it. But, by using ExpressVPN you can select a server in the USA and virtually relocate.

Once you've done that you can log in on the website with your cable details, and access everything NBC has to offer – even though you're physically located somewhere that the service doesn't cover.

Finally, it's worth noting that NBC News Now is available for free in the US. If you're outside America, you can hop on to your VPN and start watching the live stream without logging in – great if you don't have a subscription or cable, or if you're not from the US.

How to watch NBC without cable

If you've got a traditional cable plan, you should be able to watch NBC live with ease – but there are plenty of other options that are just as simple.

The best way is to sign up to an Over The Top/Digital TV provider. These are far cheaper than traditional cable, and you'll usually be able to pick exactly which channels you want, rather than paying through the nose for hundreds you don't.

Thankfully, NBC comes with just about every basic cord-cutting service, so there's plenty of choice. We'd recommend Sling TV over the competition, but AT&T TV Now, Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV and others also provide NBC access – check out our full TV provider comparison to choose.

With these services, you'll be able to sign in on your PC and the mobile app and watch NBC wherever you want, whenever you want.

How to sign up to NBC outside the US

If you're a US resident (or at least have a US credit card), you can sign up to any OTT provider that carries NBC wherever you are in the world.

All you need to do is sign up to ExpressVPN, change your location to the US, and head over to the provider's website as usual. Then input your US credit card details and get watching!

However, if you don't have a US credit card, unfortunately you won't be able to get access to NBC's full roster this way, even if you use a VPN to change your location.

It is possible to watch the NBC News Now live stream without signing up, though. All you need to do is connect to a US server on your VPN, head over to the website, and start streaming.

How to watch NBC live on Roku

If you've got a streaming or cable subscription that allows you regular access to NBC, you'll be able to watch it on your Roku, too. All you need to do is add the NBC channel on your Roku device, and then input your subscription information.

However, if you want to use a VPN to watch NBC on your Roku outside the US, you'll have to install a router VPN. This is because Roku devices don't support VPNs themselves. It's a little more complicated than on a desktop or smartphone, but our top choice ExpressVPN makes it super easy with a dedicated router app and clear walkthroughs.

How to watch NBC live on Fire TV stick

The NBC app is available on the Amazon Appstore, and all you need to do is download it and sign in with your relevant credentials.

Plus, because the Fire Stick is Android based, it supports VPNs. If you want to watch NBC on Fire Stick outside the US, check out our guide to the best Fire Stick VPN services available.

Why should you use an NBC VPN?

The first and most important reason to use a VPN with NBC is to get access to the content you pay for anywhere in the world. So, if you're in Canada, the UK, or anywhere else, you can connect to a US server and log in to NBC as if you were in your living room.

There's more to it than that, though. If you have a good Internet connection but still find that NBC is buffering or playing at a low quality, it could be because you're being subjected to network throttling.

This happens when your ISP detects high-bandwidth usage of your connection and intentionally slows you down to make sure everyone gets a similar speed. High-bandwidth uses include torrenting, gaming, and, of course, streaming HD content.

A VPN anonymizes what you're using your connection for, which means your provider can't tell you're streaming. Subsequently, it can't choose to slow down your connection.

Plus, a VPN gives unrivalled privacy and security for any kind of browsing, so if you want to watch NBC live abroad as well as keep your personal info safe, a secure VPN is the perfect solution.

