How to watch MSNBC live online anywhere on U.S. election night 2024

Political animals of all strips looking for live U.S. election coverage might want to watch MSNBC online right now. If that's the case we have you covered with our full guide to how to tune into MSNBC from anywhere in the world as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris battle to be the first to reach 270 electoral college votes in the 2024 U.S. election.

MSNBC is considered to be a trusted news source in the U.S.. The American news-based television channel and website is headquartered in New York City and is often described as liberal-leaning.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Rachel Maddow will lead the election night coverage.

Our best streaming VPN services will help you watch MSNBC from anywhere. And, of course, other news channel, including how to watch Fox News live and how to watch NBC live anywhere, too.

How to watch MSNBC live online in the U.S.

In the USA, you can watch MSNBC live without cable on election day 2024. The first exit polls drop at 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT.

Sling TV – specifically the Sling Blue plan – gets you more than 40 news and entertainment channels including MSNBC from $40 a month. Better yet, new subscribers are entitled to 50% off the cost of the first month of Sling TV.

Alternatively, you can watch and stream MSNBC via the Fubo 7-day FREE trial. Fubo plans cost from $79.99 per month thereafter; cancel anytime. There’s also Hulu + Live TV (with ads) at a cost of $76.99 a month, YouTube TV and DirecTV.

Abroad? You might need a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch MSNBC from anywhere. Details below.

The most affordable way to get major live news and sports channels such as MSNBC, Sling TV provides an alternative. The $40 per month Sling Blue package also has Food Network, USA, TBS, IFC, Lifetime and the NFL Network.

How to watch MSNBC live from anywhere

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to watch MSNBC on your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch MSNBC. Head to your chosen service and enjoy staying up late for the U.S. election night specials.

What is the highest-rated MSNBC show?

The most-watched MSNBC show in total viewers was Deadline: White House with Nicole Wallace (an audience of 1.776 million at 5 p.m. ET).

Other popular MSNBC shows include: The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, The Beat with Ari Melber and The ReidOut.

Can I watch MSNBC for free?

Fancy watching MSNBC for free? Good news. Live TV streaming services such as Fubo (7-days free) and Hulu + Live TV (3-days free) offer handy free trials. You can cancel anytime, too, meaning you could, in theory, sign up and watch MSNBC's election coverage for nada.

Can I watch Kornacki's map on MSNBC election night?

(Image credit: MSNBC)

The Kornacki Cam — a camera trained on Steve Kornacki’s famous map — will be available for the duration of election night 2024. It's live on YouTube and Peacock TV. With huge swing States such as Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina set to play a pivotal role in the Trump-Harris election night result, MSNBC could be worth keeping an eye on.

What is the best MSNBC VPN?

