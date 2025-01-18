How to watch NewsNation live online from anywhere in the world

If you want to watch NewsNation live online right now, we have you covered with our full guide to watching and streaming U.S. news channel NewsNation – and Saturday's "Hunting UFOs" special – from anywhere.

How to watch NewsNation live streams • U.S. — Watch NewsNation via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

NewsNation – a U.S. cable television news network and live-streaming website – aims to provide 'unbiased fact-based' news and in-depth reporting.

Tonight at 8/7c NewsNation will air Ross Coulthart "Hunting UFOs" with an exclusive interview with military whistleblower Jake Barber, who says he worked for a secret UFO retrieval program as a helicopter pilot.

NewsNation delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of political events such as the Trump's inauguration and informed opinions from the likes of Chris Cuomo.

Our best streaming VPN services will help you watch NewsNation from anywhere. And, of course, we have you covered for other news channels, too, including how to watch Fox News live, how to watch NBC live and how to watch CNN live.

How to watch NewsNation live online in the U.S.

In the USA, you can watch NewsNation live online and without cable.

Sling TV – specifically the Sling Blue plan + News Extra – gets you more than 40 news and entertainment channels including NewsNation from $50.99 a month. However, new subscribers can get their first month for only $25.50 right now.

Alternatively, you can watch and stream NewsNation via the Fubo 7-day free trial. Fubo plans cost from $74.99 per month; cancel anytime. There’s also Hulu + Live TV (with ads) at a cost of $76.99 a month after a 3-day free trial, not to mention YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Traveling abroad? You might require a VPN – this will unblock your usual streaming service and allow you to watch NewsNation from anywhere.

The most affordable way to get major live news and sports channels such as NewsNation, Sling TV provides an alternative to cable. The $50.99 per month Sling Blue package with News Extra also has BBC America, as well as Fox and ABC in select markets (handy for both NFL and F1 fans).

How to watch NewsNation live from anywhere

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to watch NewsNation on your usual U.S. service, you'd select United States from the list of virtual locations.

3. Sit back and watch NewsNation. Head to your chosen service and tune into the NewsNation live stream.

Can I watch NewsNation in the U.K.?

No. NewsNation is only available in the United States. If you're from that States and traveling abroad, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual NewsNation live stream and watch it from anywhere. For example, Sling TV or Fubo.

What is the highest-rated NewsNation show?

The most-watched NewsNation show in total viewers in 2024 was "Cuomo" with an average audience of 200,000 viewers. The show is hosted by former CNN host Chris Cuomo at 8 p.m ET on weeknights.

As of December 16, 2024 NewsNation announced that, since launching in 2022, Cuomo's ratings "doubled across key measurements, increasing by 54 percent in total viewers and 28 percent among adults 25-54."

Can I watch NewsNation for free?

Fancy watching NewsNation for free? Good news: you can, with live TV streaming service Fubo's 7-day free trial. You can generally cancel anytime, before the paid plan kicks in.

Abroad? All you need to do is sign up to NordVPN, change your location to the U.S., and you can watch your usual NewsNation stream via Fubo (or Sling) as if you were back home in America.

In addition, anyone located in the U.S. can watch a 5 minute free preview on the NewsNation website. After the preview ends, you will need to log in via cable provider.

What is the best NewsNation VPN?

NordVPN is our favorite streaming VPN and the perfect companion for NewsNation viewers who find themselves abroad and, for whatever reason, geo-blocked from watching or streaming NewsNation live online.

You can find out why we recommend NordVPN in our full NordVPN review, but suffice to say it's speed, privacy and streaming smarts are very impressive. You can save 70% on NordVPN and there's a trusted 30-day money-back guarantee.