How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 8 online: finale release date and time

This weekend we watch Euphoria season 2 episode 8 online on HBO Max, and to be honest, I'm already freaking out over the Euphoria season 2 finale. And how couldn't you? The kids at Euphoria High are juggling so many chainsaws this season, and it feels like someone's going to get blood on their hands in the process.

Euphoria season 2 episode 8 release time and date Date: Euphoria season 2 episode 8 airs in the U.S. on Sunday (Feb. 27). The U.K. showing is Monday (Feb. 28)

Time: 9 p.m. ET/PT / 10.05 p.m. GMT for U.K. showing

U.S.: Watch on HBO Max

U.K.: Watch on Sky Atlantic or Now

Canada: Watch on Crave

The preview for this week's episode saw Lexi about to get her flowers, but with a very angry-looking Cassie marching towards her, ready to start chaos. We then saw Rue at what appeared to be a funeral, the clip also teased cops breaking down someone's door.

But it also showed Maddy say "this is only the beginning." Which makes us think everyone we know and like is safe. But what we want to happen, and what Euphoria does, are often two very different things.

Going back to recent episodes, we know of a couple of big looming dangers. Laurie wants that $8,000 from Rue, and seems to have knowledge about selling people for sex. That reveal was even creepier when paired with the sounds of someone scratching inside a locked door in Laurie's house.

Then, there's the question of if Fezco will even make it to Our Life, Lexi's play, because Custer (looking for revenge for Mouse's death) is working with the cops. The cops could be breaking down Fezco's door, or Laurie's.

Oh, and Cal is on the loose with a photo that contains proof of the third Jacobs brother. Could it be Ashtray? Elliott? Or someone else? And why the heck did Tom Holland tease a Euphoria cameo?

How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 8 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Euphoria season 2 episode 8 arrives at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Feb. 27.

HBO Max is our favorite streaming service for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like Game of Thrones and Succession. They also offer recent hit movies like The Matrix 4, classic series like Friends and their own originals like And Just Like That.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 8 online in Canada

Fortunately, our friends in Canada have a good situation with Euphoria season 2 episode 8 (better than those in the U.K., at least). The VOD Crave platform will receive new episodes of Euphoria season 2 on the same date and time as episodes debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 online in the UK

For our friends across the pond, Euphoria season 2 episode 8 debuts on Sky Atlantic on Monday (Feb. 28) at 10.05 p.m — a day after it arrives in the U.S. and Canada.

It's also available to stream on Sky's Now streaming service, together with all previous episodes of the show. A Now Entertainment subscription costs £9.99/month, but there's a 7-day free trial if you want to give it a go. Plus, you can pay an extra £5 per month for the Boost add-on that gives you up to 3 simultaneous streams in Full HD, and removes ads from much of the content.

Euphoria season 2 episodes

This is the final episode of Euphoria season 2, bringing the season to a total of eight episodes (just like season 1).

Euphoria season 2 episode 1: Jan. 9, 2022

Jan. 9, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 2: Jan. 16, 2022

Jan. 16, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 3: Jan. 23, 2022

Jan. 23, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 4: Jan. 30, 2022

Jan. 30, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 5: Feb. 6, 2022

Feb. 6, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 6: Feb. 13, 2022

Feb. 13, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 7: Feb. 20, 2022

Feb. 20, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 8: Feb. 27, 2022

