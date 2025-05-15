How to watch ‘The Chi’ season 7 online from anywhere — showtime release date, time and streaming options
A new day is dawning on Chicago’s South Side
There’s hope in the air following last year’s dramatic finale. But the calm of Chicago’s South Side will prove short-lived when “The Chi” season 7 debuts, with Nuck now heading up the 69th Street mob, and a grieving Alicia leading the community’s women in fighting back.
Read our guide below for how to watch “The Chi” season 7 online now and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.
“The Chi” season 7 episodes debut on streaming every Friday at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT, before their linear Showtime debut on Sundays (9 p.m)
• U.S. — Paramount Plus with Showtime / save with Sling TV
• CAN — Crave
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Airing since 2017, “The Chi” reunites us with an incredible ensemble of characters on Chicago’s South Side, whose lives are locked together in hopeful, moving, and sometimes heartbreaking ways.
Providing a thrilling resolution to an ongoing power struggle, season 6 became the show’s most-streamed installment yet. Ratcheting up the tension between long-running antagonist Douda (Curtiss Cook), Nuck (Cortez Smith), and Alicia (NAACP-winner Lynn Whitfield), their rivalry reached boiling point when – *Spoiler Alert* – Nuck shot dead his own boss. He cemented his new position as kingpin by snuffing out Alicia’s son too, and subsequently became a target of her maternal vengeance.
Among the cast returning for season 7 are series stalwarts Jacob Latimore as Emmett, Birgundi Baker as his partner Kiesha, and Alex R. Hibbert as Kevin. And, after saying goodbye to a few regulars, we can expect to see some fresh faces join the gang, among them Kyla Pratt (“The Proud Family”) as Hannibal’s wife, and Reagan Gomez, who’ll play a “lover girl gone bad” named Candace.
Ready for more jaw-dropping Chicago drama? Then read below where we explain how to watch “The Chi” season 7 online and from anywhere now.
How to watch ‘The Chi’ season 7 online in the U.S.
“The Chi” season 7 will premiere on Paramount Plus with Showtime on Friday, May 16, with new episodes uploaded around 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET each week. Alternatively, episodes will air on the linear Showtime channel from every Sunday 9 p.m. ET/PT, starting May 18.
Paramount Plus with Showtime plans cost $12.99/month or $119.99 per year. It includes access to your local CBS station's live feed, live sport and shows like "Survivor", "Big Brother", "1923" and "Billions".
Cable cutters can also watch Showtime with an OTT cable replacement service like Sling TV. You can subscribe without an existing Sling plan and get $5 off your first month of Showtime. Or, if you're already a Sling subscriber, get your first month of Showtime FREE.
Traveling outside the U.S. right now? If you can't access Paramount Plus or Sling TV, try NordVPN to unlock your usual service and stream just like you would back home.
Here's a great way to save money on Showtime — it only costs $10/month through Sling TV, which is more affordable than through Paramount Plus. And then there's the money you'll save on the first month of your subscription as explained above.
How to watch ‘The Chi’ season 7 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Chi" on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service and watch new episodes of "The Chi" online as if you were back at home.
How to watch ‘The Chi’ season 7 online in Canada
Canadians can watch “The Chi” season 7 online from Friday, May 16 – the same day as its U.S. release – when they purchase a Crave subscription. Crave subs are priced at $9.99/month for its Basic option (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).
Those vacating outside the Great White North can use NordVPN to bypass any geo-blocking they may come across for the show.
Can I watch ‘The Chi’ season 7 online in U.K., Australia, and New Zealand?
“The Chi” is available through Disney Plus internationally. Unfortunately, though, there’s no indication yet as to when fans outside of the U.S. and Canada will be able to watch season 7 of “The Chi”. There’s typically a delay of at least a few months before the U.K and Australia, for example, acquire the most recent episodes.
But if you’re looking to catch-up on the previous six series, Disney Plus is the place to go. Memberships are available from £4.99 in the UK, AU$15.99 in Australia, and NZ$16.99 in New Zealand.
Looking to pass some time on holiday? Try using NordVPN to unlock all your usual subscriptions and catch up with "The Chi" wherever you are.
'The Chi' season 7 trailer
‘The Chi’ season 7 episode guide
Although we have no officially confirmed number of episodes for season 7, the following 12 are detailed on the IMDB website:
- "Black Friday" — Friday, May 16
- “The Fall Out” — Friday, May 23
- "More Life" — Friday, May 30
- “Mother’s Day” — Friday, June 6
- "Safe Harbor" — Friday, June 13
- “Do The Chi Thing” — Friday, June 20
- "Unfinished Business" — Friday, June 27
- “A Bet It Is A Bet” — Friday, July 4
- "Last Respects" — Friday, July 11
- “Tha Block is Hot” — Friday, July 18
- "Ready Or Not" — Friday, July 25
- “Rebirth” — Friday, August 1
‘The Chi’ season 7 cast
- Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington
- Lynn Whitfield as Alicia
- Yolonda Ross as Jada Washington
- Shamon Brown Jr. as Stanley "Papa" Jackson
- Michael V. Epps as Jake Taylor
- Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams
- Luke James as Victor "Trig" Taylor
- Kadeem Hardison as Professor Gardner
- Chris Lee as Hannibal
- Brett Gray as Damien
- Rotimi as Charles
- Jackie Long as Keith
- Charmin Lee as Judge Bradley
- Jill Marie Jones as Bianca
- Daniel J. Watts as Pastor Keke
- Hannaha Hall as Tiffany
- Jason Weaver as Rashaad "Shaad" Marshall
- La La Anthony as Dominque "Dom" Morris
- Vic Mensa as Jamal
- Kandi Burruss as Roselyn Perry
- Tai Davis as Tracy Roxboro
- Rolando Boyce as Darnell
- Ahmad Ferguson as Bakari
- Cortez Smith as Nuck
- Joel Steingold as Marcus St. John
- Judae’a Brown as Jemma
- Zaria Imani Primer as Lynae
- L’lerrét Jazelle as Fatima
- Brian Keys as Cairo
- Kyla Pratt as Angie
- Punkie Johnson as Shawnita
- Reagan Gomez as Candace
- Tammy Townsend as Nora
