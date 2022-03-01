11 new movies and shows to watch in March 2022 on Netflix, HBO Max and more

March 2022 is here, and your schedule is booked. Or at least your TV schedule is. This month is stacked with new shows and movies, with likely additions to the best Netflix movies list, an upcoming Marvel series that actually looks slightly adult (a rarity for Disney Plus) and multiple entries that look to prove that HBO still has the best streaming service (even after Euphoria's off the air).

We've also got an Oscar contender that's available on two streaming services, one of the next best Netflix documentaries and a double dose of sci-fi with Picard and Halo. This is definitely a month that looks to offer something for everyone, as Disney Plus finds new ways (i.e. something outside of the MCU) to make sure you're subscribed, with two exclusive new movies.

That said, as the above photo might have tipped you off, March 2022 is also a huge month for Bridgerton fans. Finally, the second season of their drama is back, and tea is in the air for all looking for some gossip.

So, without further ado, here's everything you need to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, HBO Max and more this month!

Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix)

When to stream it: Tuesday, March 1

Most people have had lousy roommates, but Netflix is giving true crime lovers a spotlight on four of the worst of all time. The trailer for this upcoming five-part series previews one of the worst squatters ever, scammers and Netflix's favorite kind of evil: a serial killer.

We won't spoil the whole story here, but the Blumhouse Television miniseries will reveal more about Dorothea Puente, who preyed upon her tenants. We highlighted Worst Roommate Ever as "the next big Netflix true crime show," in part because Blumhouse's established reputation for scary movies, with Get Out and The Purge titles under its belt.

Watch it on Netflix

West Side Story (Disney Plus and HBO Max)

When to stream it: Wednesday, March 2

Perfect timing here. You can watch Steven Spielberg's new version of West Side Story mere days after co-star Ariana DeBose took home a SAG Award for her performance as Anita. The film, which has received massive amounts of praise from critics (and seven Oscar nominations) is finally coming to streaming a little less than three months after its Dec. 10 release. Praised as both one of Spielberg's finest films and arguably an improvement on the original. Yes, who would have guessed that West Side Story of all things, one of the most beloved musicals ever, could use a modern remake?

Even better? It's coming to not one but two streaming services.

Watch it on Disney Plus or HBO Max

Picard season 2 (Paramount Plus)

When to stream it: Thursday, March 3

Patrick Stewart, fresh off of (possibly) appearing in that Dr. Strange 2 trailer, is back as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. And this time, he's got familiar company. Not only is one of his oldest friends (Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan) back to share a nod, but one of Picard's most memorable foes is back to torture him as well.

Yes, John de Lancie is back as Q, and it appears he's bent time again. Now, Picard is in 2024, and it appears he's going to be put on trial. The new season of Picard will also feature the return of Brent Spiner, but since he's got a beard, he may be playing Dr. Altan Inigo Soong, the son of Noonian Soong, who created Data's type of Androids.

Watch it on Paramount Plus

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

When to stream it: Thursday, March 3

We don't love HBO Max because of its app (which crashed again at the start of the Euphoria season 2 finale). We love HBO Max because it keeps delivering inspired programming.

Our Flag Means Death, HBO Max's latest original, comes to us from executive producer Taika Waititi (whose work on FX's What We Do In The Shadows inspires confidence). And this time Waititi's got a big presence as the iconic pirate Blackbeard, who is a lot more action-prone and OK with violence and looting than Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), the wanna-be pirate in charge of their adventure. A comedic farce with a fine pedigree, Our Flag Means Death looks like a joy.

Watch it on HBO Max

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)

When to stream it: Sunday, March 6

No offense to TNT, but HBO really knows drama. And that's why we're excited to see this period piece about some of the biggest days of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team.

John C. Reilly stars as Jerry Buss, the man who bought the Lakers in the late 1970s, when such a purchase was far from responsible. But Buss as boss is only one side of the story, as the series also tells the story of the rise of Earvin "Magic" Johnson, the man who made the Lakers even bigger. (They already had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but that wasn't enough.) Directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy), Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty will have it all, from famous fans to Lakers Girls — and even Adrien Brody as Pat Riley.

Watch it on HBO Max

The Adam Project (Netflix)

When to stream it: Friday, March 11

Netflix's big blockbuster movies aren't just for the holiday season. The Adam Project finds Ryan Reynolds starring as Adam, a guy who travels back in time to meet his younger self. And that's not even a spoiler, it's the hook of the trailer. Adam comes back in time with massive technology that will impress his younger self, but he also has to come to grips with his issues with his father (played by Mark Ruffalo). Really cool-looking futuristic weapons, including a glowing staff, abound in the above trailer, and the film's got a solid cast including Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldana.

Watch it on Netflix

Turning Red (Disney Plus)

When to stream it: Friday, March 11

A not-too-subtle metaphor for puberty and its incredibly difficult moments where you feel like a beast, Turning Red may remind some audiences of The Incredible Hulk movies. But instead of becoming a solid green rage machine, 13-year-old Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited. And it seems like this isn't just a single incident: the Lee family has been dealing with this across generations.

But the best part of the trailer (outside of the use of "It's Gonna Be Me"), if you ask us, is that Mei's friends are all incredibly cool with her transformation.

Watch it on Disney Plus

Halo The Series (Paramount Plus)

When to stream it: Thursday, March 24

Yes, gamers (and non-gamers), we've got a Halo TV show. We didn't see this coming either, except that it was reported for years and years, feeling like one of those projects doomed to never come out).

For those who don't know, Halo takes place during a giant war in the future where humanity's last hope in the war against aliens known as the Covenant is the army of Spartan super soldiers. Their most prolific fighter is Master Chief, a warrior whose face has never been revealed ... until now, as we'll meet actor Pablo Schreiber's take on Spartan-117.

Taking place in the "Silver Timeline" — the show will use most of the lore of the game, but differ in its own ways — the Halo show looks to tell a new story within the games that have made Xboxes sing for years.

Watch it on Paramount Plus

Bridgerton season 2

When to stream it: Friday, March 25

Dearest gentle readers, it's almost time for Bridgerton season 2. At the end of this month, it will be time to put down the personal fans and turn on Netflix to binge through the second batch of Bridgerton, as if you were devouring a tray of macarons. The aspect of the new season that has us most intrigued is that since Lady Whistledown's identity (Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan) was revealed at the end of season 1, we'll likely see more of the behind-the-scenes work that the biggest gossip of her time is up to.

Anthony Bridgerton's marriage is at the core of the new season, and he is courting Edwina Sharma (played by Charithra Chandran). Her sister Kate, though, looks to be a thorn in the side of this courtship, as she both distrusts him, and appears to wind up attracted to him as well.

Watch it on Netflix

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

When to stream it: Friday, March 25

The chart-topping Olivia Rodrigo has taken plenty of headlines, and now she's got her own feature-length concert-and-documentary film. The film will use a road trip from Salt Lake City (where Rodrigo started work on her debut album SOUR) to Los Angeles to tell the story of how that album was created. Naturally, Rodrigo shares details of her own life during this time, while performing new live arrangements of her music. The movie will also include behind-the-scenes footage documenting Rodrigo's work on her debut album.

Watch it on Disney Plus

Moon Knight

When to stream it: Wednesday, March 30

For as weird as WandaVision was, Marvel Studios played things safe for its first Disney Plus shows — giving us TV series after TV series focused on characters we already know (Hawkeye) and love (Loki, Falcon and Winter Soldier). But Moon Knight's trailer has shown that the time for "safe" is over. Not only does this show focus on a character new to the MCU (but not new to Marvel Comics fans), it looks a bit edgier as well.

Oscar Isaac takes on the role of Marc Spector, a former soldier suffering from dissociative identity disorder. A series of chaotic events, though, leave Spector with a new identity: the Moon Knight, a bandage-wrapped masked-and-caped vigilante who looks like Marvel's answer to Batman.

We're excited for Moon Knight, but the voice Isaac is using for Spector sounds like something we'd have to get used to.

Watch it on Disney Plus