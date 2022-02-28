MLB lockout — how to cancel MLB.TV subscription before you get charged

It may be time to cancel your MLB TV subscription. Yes, even though it looks like the MLB and the player's union will fail to reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement by the league's February 28 deadline, annual payments are still set to auto-renew tomorrow, March 1.

And this is a big problem, as the next season (if it is played in 2022) will likely feature fewer games. So, if the MLB is going to cancel games, why not cancel your MLB.TV subscription? This is especially true because fewer games may result in a lower subscription rate.

There's no reason not to cancel your subscription. There's no deal you'll miss out on, and coming back to MLB TV for the next MLB live streams will be easy.

How to cancel MLB TV online

Since this is 2022, you don't need to talk to a customer service rep to cancel an account for MLB TV. You can delete your account online with the below steps.

Log in here Click on your profile icon in the top right corner Select Manage Subscriptions Select Current subscriptions (jump to the below instructions if you get the "We are not able to connect to the subscription service" warning) Select 2021 MLB.TV Yearly Subscription Click the link to cancel MLB.TV Write in a reason for your cancelation ("Rob Manfred" is likely a popular option) Click Submit Cancel

How to cancel MLB TV over the phone

Yes, either if the online method doesn't work, or you prefer to talk to someone on the phone, you cancel your MLB TV account that way too. You'll want to call 866-800-1275 if you're in the U.S., and 972-836-1111 if you're an international customer.

Select Option 1 from the phone tree (regarding MLB TV assistant) Select Option 3 from the next branch in the phone tree (regarding billing) Wait for a customer service rep Explain your need to cancel to the rep (don't take no for an answer) Await confirmation your account is canceled

How to cancel MLB TV via Amazon

You may have signed up for MLB TV via Apple, Amazon or any number of other methods.

Here's how to cancel via Amazon:

Sign into Amazon.com, open this page and click Prime Video Channels under Memberships and subscriptions. Next to MLB TV click Cancel Channel.

How to cancel MLB TV via Apple