The first Marvel Cinematic Universe feature since 2019, Black Widow, is set to arrive on Disney Plus Premier Access on July 9.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson as the titular hero and is set in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, due to the small fact that Black Widow (spoilers!) died in Avengers: Endgame.

While the latest offering from the MCU was originally due to release in May 2020, the global coronavirus pandemic has seen its release date pushed back three times. However, Disney has finally settled on July 9, and the film will be simultaneously hitting theatres and Disney Plus Premier Access on that day.

If you’re a Marvel superfan, Black Widow is currently available to pre-order on Disney Plus for $30. Get your order in now and the second the film goes live on July 9 you can begin watching; pretty convenient.

Here’s what you need to do to pre-order Black Widow on Disney Plus Premier Access.

How to pre-order Black Widow on Disney Plus Premier Access

First, you will need a Disney Plus account in order to watch Black Widow through the Premier Access service. So, if you’ve not already got one your first step should be signing up for the streaming service. Follow this guide for how to get Disney Plus, if you've got any questions.

Once you’ve signed into your Disney Plus account here’s what you need to do:

1. Search for Black Widow. Using the search bar in the top left corner of the Disney Plus homepage, search for Black Widow. It should come up right at the top, alongside some other related Marvel films that feature the character (and several films with "Black" in the title).

(Image credit: Disney)

2. Click the Pre-order button. Once you’re on the Black Widow content page you can watch the trailer and read a plot synopsis. Next to the trailer button is a red pre-order button, click this to order the film.

(Image credit: Disney)

3. Confirm your order. Once you’ve pressed the pre-order button you will be asked to confirm your order. You will be given the option of either using the payment information already on file or an alternative method if you’d prefer.

4. The film will unlock on the release date. Now comes the hard part. You’ve got to play the waiting game. Once July 9 rolls around, the film will automatically unlock and you can begin watching.

What is Disney Plus Premier Access?

If you’re not aware, Disney Plus Premier Access is a way for Disney to sell movies through its streaming platform.

The feature debuted last fall with Mulan and several more titles have been available on Premier Access since including Raya and the Last Dragon and Cruella. So far every film that has been offered through Premier Access has cost $30.

You’re not renting the film either. Once you’ve bought a film on Premier Access it’s yours to keep. Although you do need to have an active Disney Plus account to watch. If you were to let your subscription lapse, you would lose access to any films you’d purchased.

It should also be noted that every film added to Premier Access has eventually become available to Disney Plus subscribers at no extra cost. Usually, this happens three or so months after the film is available through Premier Access.

Disney has announced that Black Widow will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers on October 6, and Cruella is due to be released to all on August 27. If you’re not desperate to see a Premier Access film as soon as possible then you’re definitely better off waiting until it’s added to the regular content library.

Of course, if you want to make sure you don’t have a moment of Black Widow spoiled for you then it’s probably worth forking over the $30 — it’s cheaper than a night out at a movie theatre and you can bring your own snacks, after all.