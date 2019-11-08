Disney Plus sign up: How to get Disney Plus now

It's almost go-time for Disney Plus. With Star Wars and Marvel in its corner in addition to a ginormous amount of Disney shows, movies and originals, this is easily the most anticipated streaming service in years.

While Disney Plus launches on Nov. 12, you can sign up via pre-order now if you prefer. Pricing starts at $6.99 per month, with a $69.99 per year option, which saves you $13.98 each year. If that's too expensive, we're tracking all of the Disney Plus deals, including Verizon's free year and the Hulu/ESPN+ bundle.

If you're looking for reasons to subscribe, the show that most folks are excited about is The Mandalorian, which exists in the Star Wars universe. The show, which debuts one week at a time, is helmed by Jon Favreau — who's spent a lot of time with Disney, from the Iron Man movies to recent live action adaptations including The Lion King.

Before you click pre-order, know that the Disney Plus supported devices list is pretty good. For starters, it'll be on streaming boxes and sticks (Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV) and the PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

Of course, there's also going to be apps for iPhones, iPads, Android phones, Amazon Fire tablets. Streaming will also likely be available via web browsers, as Disney Plus will play on Chromebooks.

Disney's doing its best to make Disney Plus a mandatory part of participating in modern culture, as Marvel Studios exec Kevin Feige says the shows will be important to understanding the films — an issue with the Netflix Marvel shows and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..

Also, if you're worried about buyer's remorse, Disney's already anticipated that. The service starts with a free 7-day trial, so you can cancel if you need to.

How to sign up for Disney Plus

2. Click the monthly ($6.99) or annual ($69.99) billing.

3. Enter your email address and click Agree & Continue.

Think about unchecking that box for more emails.

4. Enter a password (make it good) and click continue.

