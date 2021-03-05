Disney Plus Premier Access explained: Price, movies, how to watch and more

Disney Plus Premier Access is back, delivering a movie that Disney doesn't want to give away for free: Raya and the Last Dragon.

Disney Plus Premier Access debuted last fall with the premiere of Mulan. The feature allows Disney sell movies through its streaming service (versus Amazon, Apple or Fandango Now) to Disney Plus subscribers.

With many movie theaters closed or restricting attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Disney made the decision to release Raya and the Last Dragon via Premier Access. Not all Disney movies are headed to Premier Access. For instance, Black Widow is still on the schedule to open May 7. But the family-friendly nature of Raya and the Last Dragon makes more sense for a Disney Plus release.

And then there's the other way of releasing movies in 2021, as Warner Bros is releasing a ton of its major theatrical films on HBO Max. Plus, users don't need to pay extra — though HBO Max costs $14.99 per month, more than twice as much as the $6.99 Disney Plus.

Raya and the Last Dragon centers on a fearless and passionate warrior princess (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran), who lives in a land where humans and dragons once lived together until monsters began wiping them out. When the last dragon is endangered, Raya embarks on a mission to save Sisu (Awkwafina).

Disney Plus Premier Access cost

You can order Raya and the Last Dragon for $30 on Disney Plus.That one-time price is on top of the $6.99 monthly price of Disney Plus.

Check out the teaser trailer:

How Disney Plus Premier Access works

Once you purchase Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney Premiere Access, you will neither "own" nor be "renting" the film in the normal way. Instead, you'll have access to Raya and the Last Dragon for as long as your subscription is active.

All Disney Plus subscribers will get regular access to Raya and the Last Dragon on June 4.