How to Live Stream Real Madrid vs PSG: Champions League (UCL) Match

Right now, as you read this article, 2019 UEFA Champions League is getting right into the action. Real Madrid is visiting PSG to begin the first match of this year's group stage. The other two teams in Group A (Club Brugge and Galatasaray) shouldn't pose a problem to these squads, but a win today will give one of these two heavyweights an early boost toward topping the group. Here's everything you need to live stream Real Madrid vs PSG immediately.

Unfortunately, several star players won't be taking the field. Mbappe, Neymar, Cavani, Ramos, Modric and Marcelo are some of the big names who are out either due to injury or suspension. But even with those players out, PSG and Real Madrid have a lot of firepower at their exposal. Bale, Hazard and Benzema are expected to take the pitch for Madrid while Verratti, Icardi and Kimpembe will put up a fight for PSG.

What's so intriguing about this particular matchup is that there is no clear favorite. Without the help of Christiano Ronaldo, UCL record-holders Real Madrid has struggled this year, drawing two of their first four La Liga matches. On the flip side, PSG sits at the top of Ligue 1, but won't have key starters against Madrid. Who will grab the full 3 points is anyone's guess.

When is the Real Madrid vs PSG Match? Real Madrid and PSG just started play moments ago, today (September 18) at 3 p.m. Eastern | 12 p.m. Pacific | 8 p.m. BST.

How can I live stream Real Madrid vs PSG in the US?

TNT — yes, TNT — owns the rights to the Champions League. The good news is that TNT is included in almost every TV package, from providers like DirecTV, Dish, AT&T U-verse, Cox and Spectrum. So as long as you have a subscription, you should be able to watch Real Madrid take on PSG.

If you've cut the cord, TNT is on live television services for cord-cutters, such as the sports-obsessed fuboTV, as well as Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

TNT will also live stream the Real Madrid vs PSG match on B/R Live (Bleacher Report) and on tntdrama.com/watchtnt. You can access B/R Live and the Watch TNT app on an Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

To live stream matches on B/R Live, you need a Pass, which costs $2.99 for one-time use, $9.99 a month or $79.99 for the entire year. Steaming on Watch TNT requires you to log in with your cable account.

How to watch Real Madrid vs PSG in the UK

BT Sports has the exclusive rights to every Champions League match in the UK and will broadcast the Real Madrid vs PSG match on Wednesday.

To stream PSG vs Real Madrid on BT Sports, visit BTSports.com and sign into your account. Sky TV customers can add BT Sports for £25.

Mobile users can stream Champions League matches on the BT Sport App but will need to spend £10 on top of their broadband subscription. A package with 10MB broadband internet and access to the BT Sport app costs £39.99 a month.

