Grammys 2021 live stream: How to watch Grammy Awards online

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards is airing Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET.
It's on CBS.
Music's biggest night is almost here so you can watch the Grammys 2021 live stream online and on CBS Sunday night. Taylor Swift is going for a third Album of the Year win for Folklore, which would put her in exclusive company with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra. But she has excellent competition in Dua Lipa's disco-tastic Future Nostalgia.
The Grammys 2021 ceremony is taking place in Los Angeles and feature a mix of live and pre-taped performances and remote appearances. The Recording Academy previously said that performers "be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community."
Among those performers are Swift, Dua Lipa, last year's Grammy winner Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Chris Martin and others.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Grammys 2021 live stream online.
How to watch Grammys 2021 live stream anywhere, with a VPN
Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Grammys 2021 live stream. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)
Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.
How to watch Grammys 2021 live stream in the US
American music lovers can watch the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards live stream Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET. It's airing on CBS, which you get with a cable TV package or with one of the best TV antennas.
If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Grammys 2021 live stream online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.
Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.
The Grammys are also streaming live via local CBS affiliates on Paramount Plus.
Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal
Paramount Plus is offering a free trial lasting a month, so you can check out all that the new streaming service has to offer. It carries live CBS feeds in addition to housing a library with everything from blockbuster movies to classic comedies to originals like Star Trek: Picard.View Deal
You can also access CBS on Locast, in select cities. If you live in one of the 26 markets, you can watch broadcast channels free online. The Locast app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google Chromecast.
To use Locast, you'll need to enter an address. If you are away from home but still want to access your area Locast, you'll need ExpressVPN.
How to watch Grammys 2021 live stream in Canada
Canadians can watch the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Citytv.
Paramount Plus is also available in Canada.
How to watch Grammys 2021 live stream in the UK
Bad news, Brits — it doesn't look like any UK channels are airing the Grammys.
Anyone who wants to watch with services they already subscribe to will need ExpressVPN.
How to watch Grammys 2021 live stream in Australia
In Australia, the Grammys are airing on Foxtel's Arena TV. The live broadcast is Monday, March 15 at 12 p.m. AEDT with a primetime encore at 7:30 p.m.
Grammys 2021 nominees
The nominees in the top four Grammy categories are:
Album of the Year
Jhené Aiko - Chilombo
Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay - Everyday Life
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 3
Haim - Women in Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
Post Malone - Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift - Folklore
Record of the Year
Beyoncé - Black Parade
Black Pumas - Colors
DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
Doja Cat - Say So
Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa - Don’t Start Now
Post Malone - Circles
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé - Savage
Song of the Year
Beyoncé - Black Parade
Roddy Ricch - The Box
Taylor Swift - Cardigan
Post Malone - Circles
Dua Lipa - Don’t Start Now
Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted
H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe
JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels - If the World Was Ending
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Get the complete list of Grammy nominations at Grammys.com.