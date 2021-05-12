PS5 restock coming to GameStop today — what you need to know

The first major PS5 restock of May is almost here. GameStop has announced it will have PS5 restock available for purchase today. (Unfortunately, there was no mention of an Xbox Series X restock).

The restock will likely go live in the next few minutes. We don't know what the exact bundles will be like yet, but we'll update our links below as they go live.

PS5 restock (coming soon)

PS5 Bundle: $759 @ GameStop

PS5 restock is back at GameStop today. This PS5 bundle includes an extra controller, Spider Man Miles Morales, Marvel Avengers, Hitman 3, and a $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

PS5 Digital Bundle: $599 @ GameStop

GameStop also has this PS5 Digital bundle which comes with an extra controller, PlayStation Plus 1-year membership, PlayStation Store gift card, and $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

What to do if you miss out

As with their previous PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you miss out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X guides for up to the minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.

Check PS5 restock at other retailers