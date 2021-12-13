GameStop PS5 restock confirmed for this week — date and which stores will have stock

It’s been confirmed that GameStop will be holding an in-store PS5 restock this week. The gaming retailer’s last PS5 restock at its physical locations came on Thanksgiving evening and this drop could be one of the final chances to score a next-gen console for holiday gifting.

News of this drop originally came from Matt Swider, who is about as reliable as restock sources come. The well-known PS5 stock tracker claimed that GameStop stores would be taking fresh orders of the PS5 on Friday, December 17. Swider’s tipoff was quickly confirmed via a sign at a local GameStop, which formally announced the restock.

(Image credit: Matt Swider)

While the last GameStop in-store restock began in the late afternoon, at 5 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving to be precise, this restock will start from each store’s usual opening time. For many locations that means stock will be allocated from as early as 8 a.m. local time — but expect eager shoppers to start queuing for the console much earlier than this.

GameStop has yet to provide a full list of which stores will have stock during this restock, but we expect this information to be provided in due course, For now, at least, Swider has been able to confirm that stores in both New Jersey and Philadelphia will be selling the console. We’d also expect branches in other major cities including New York and Los Angeles to have inventory.

As is now the standard with GameStop PS5 restocks, the console will only be available in bundles. What these bundles will contain hasn’t been announced, but expect the console to be packaged with some of the best PS5 games, an extra controller and probably digital items like a PlayStation Plus subscription. GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items within its bundles, so you won’t be getting price gouged.

Previous in-store PS5 restocks haven’t required customers to be a PowerUp Reward Pro member, either. This premium subscription is needed to participate in GameStop online drops, but the retailer typically drops the requirement for in-store drops.

If you don’t live near to a GameStop, or would prefer to purchase a console online, be sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates throughout the holiday season. We can't guarantee you a machine, but it’ll help make the job of tracking down a PS5 restock a little bit more manageable.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check