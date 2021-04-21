The best TV deal of the year is $450 off this LG CX OLED TV

April is shaping up to be an epic month for TV deals. Not only are we seeing massive price cuts on big-screen 4K TVs, but our favorite TV of 2021 is also on sale at its lowest price ever.

Currently, Amazon has the LG 55-inch CX OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,349.99. Plus, you'll get a free LG XBOOM Speaker with your purchase. (Add the TV to your cart and you'll automatically get the speaker). That's one of the best early Memorial Day TV sales you can get. In fact, it ties the all-time low price we saw for this TV back on Black Friday.

Editor's Choice deal LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV w/ LG speaker: was $1,799 now $1,349 @ Amazon

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we've tested. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and both Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa support. But it's the TV's performance which will win you over with its excellent picture quality and potent audio. It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever. Plus, you get a free LG XBOOM Speaker.View Deal

In our LG CX OLED TV review, we dubbed LG's TV the best TV we've ever reviewed. Its amazing display, built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa support, and host of smart features help it standout from the competition. Gamers should also take note — the LG CX OLED is one of the best gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X. It provides incredible sharpness, fluidity and color that other TVs can't offer.

LG has improved on its superb OLED with a more powerful processor, the addition of Dolby Vision IQ (which adjusts HDR performance based on the ambient lighting), and beefed up sound courtesy of its AI-powered audio tuning.

And while the LG CX OLED's premium price might put off some shoppers, it packs in more premium value than more expensive OLED competitors. Simply put — it's the best TV you can buy right now.

