Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Game 3 of the NBA playoffs online

Clippers vs Nuggets game 3 start time, channel The Clippers vs Nuggets game starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. ET today (Monday, Sept. 7) on TNT. The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC, full series schedule below.

Denver didn't let this one get away from them, and tonight's Clippers vs Nuggets live stream should see the latter with the confidence of a competent challenger. After hindering Kawhi Leonard in game 2 and adding a lot of pressure inside, the Denver squad looks to keep it up and take the 2-1 advantage.

The Nuggets won that game of this NBA playoffs series, in part, because of their two-on-one defense that limited Leonard to just 13 points. If the Clippers can't find a way to draw that defense away — someone else needs to come alive with the rock — we might not see them advance to the conference finals.

The strong defense from Denver also gave them more offensive opportunities, as they pushed LA to six turnovers in the first quarter. If Kawhi remains swamped, we anticipate Paul George and/or Patrick Beverley trying to become the hero that the Clippers need (and not get ejected in the 4th quarter the way Beverley did).

George has declared "We'll be up for the fight and challenge in Game 3," so he's clearly anticipating playing a strong role in the team's success. And it's got to be a team effort, as Leonard was held to 0 points in the second half, which cannot happen again.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets live stream for game 3:

How to avoid Clippers vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Clippers vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in the US

Clippers vs Nuggets game 3 airs today (Monday, September 5) at 9 p.m. on TNT in the U.S.. NBA playoff games are airing on TNT, ESPN or ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Clippers vs Nuggets on Sling TV. Sports fan favorite fuboTV sadly doesn't have TNT.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans (again) have the worst end of the schedule. If they want to watch the game, they can catch Clippers vs Nuggets live streams at 2 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Clippers vs Nuggets air on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. It's going to be on TSN4 at 10 p.m. ET.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Clippers vs Nuggets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Clippers 120, Nuggets 97

Clippers 120, Nuggets 97 Game 2: Nuggets 110, Clippers 101

Nuggets 110, Clippers 101 Game 3: Mon., Sept. 7, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Mon., Sept. 7, 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 4: Wed., Sept. 9, TBD (ESPN)

Wed., Sept. 9, TBD (ESPN) *Game 5: Fri., Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)

Fri., Sept. 11, TBD (TNT) *Game 6: Sun., Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)

Sun., Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN) *Game 7: Tue., Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

* = if necessary