Broncos vs Jets live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online

Broncos vs Jets channel, start time The Broncos vs Jets game begins at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT tomorrow (Thursday, October 1).

It's on NFL Network, kicking off Week 4 of the NFL 2020 season.

Week 4 of this 2020-21 NFL season begins with Broncos vs Jets live stream, giving us a battle of two beleaguered teams, each with a 0-3 record and suffering significant losses due to injury. But rather than a battle between two losers, Thursday's game is a chance to see how each team digs into its reserves to field winning offenses and defense in spite of the adversities it faces.

Or it could at least offer some comic relief at a time when we could all use more. This NFL live stream will be the teams' first meeting since October 2018, when the Jets beat the Broncos 34-16.

Once again they meet on the Jets' home turf, although this time playing to an empty MetLife Stadium. Coronavirus social distancing isn't all that's new since the last matchup. Denver, for its part, is forced to make due without several key players. Chief among them is quarterback Drew Lock, who is out after injuring his shoulder during the Broncos' Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His replacement Jeff Driskel had a tough time in the 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, getting sacked five times. At about mid-game, Driskel also threw an incomplete pass in which the ball seemed to slip from his fingers and flop on the field just a few yards ahead of him. Denver hasn't just lost a starting QB, however. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton will also be sitting this game out.

Yet the Broncos are still three-point favorites over the Jets, according to odds compiled byOddsShark, as the Jets have had their own series of unfortunate events. New York will also be missing several key players due to injury, including running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Breshad Perriman. And while the Jets still have their starting QB, Sam Darnold is off to a rough start this season. In last week's 36-7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Darnold threw three interceptions, two of which lead to touchdowns for the Colts. The Jets, in fact, have the distinction of being the losingest team in the NFL thus far. After three double-digit losses, they are ranked dead last in both total offense and points scored.

One upshot for downtrodden Broncos and Jets fans: At least one side will finally get to see their team win for a change.

Here are the best ways to watch week 4 of the NFL season with the Broncos vs Jets game:

How to watch Broncos vs Jets live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get the NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Broncos vs Jets live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $5.20 per month, too.

Broncos vs Jets live streams in the US

In America, Broncos vs Jets is going to be broadcast on the NFL Network, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT, tomorrow (Thursday, Oct. 1).

When it comes to picking the right streaming service for football, die-hard football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV on the other hand, may be more affordable, but it still gets you four out of the five networks listed above (no CBS for Sling, or NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC and Fox affiliates, and ESPN.View Deal

