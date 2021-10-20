Broncos vs Browns live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football

The Broncos vs Browns live stream catches a Cleveland team that is sifting through their depth chart looking for who will step up as they combat a long list of injuries. While the Browns deal with that, the Broncos are looking to get back on the winning track in this NFL live stream.

Broncos vs Browns channel, start time The Broncos vs Browns live stream is Thursday (Oct. 21).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX or NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Amazon Prime

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Browns (3-2) are extremely banged up coming into this game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is listed as questionable with partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. According to ESPN, Cleveland is optimistic Mayfield's injury will not require season ending surgery. Following Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Cardinals, the 25-year-old signal caller told the media his shoulder "popped out" in the third quarter. If Mayfield can't go Thursday night, Case Keenum will get the start.

Aside from Mayfield's injury, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media Monday, running back Kareem Hunt is going to “miss some time” with a “significant” calf injury. Tuesday, Hunt was placed on injured reserve. Nick Chubb will miss his second straight game with a calf injury that is thought to be less serious than Hunt's.

After winning their first three games, the Broncos (3-3) have dropped three-in-a-row. Denver was able to notch wins against the Giants, Jags and Jets, but then fell to the Ravens, Steelers and Raiders.

Broncos' quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is coming off his toughest game of the season. He threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in last week's 34-24 loss to the Raiders.

Despite their long list of injuries, the Browns are 3.5-point favorites against the Broncos. The over/under is 42.5.

Broncos vs Browns live stream from anywhere on Earth

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Broncos vs Browns live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Broncos vs Browns live streams in the US

In the US, Broncos vs Browns is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT on Thursday (Oct. 21). It's also on Amazon Prime Video.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Broncos vs Browns game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

The 11 TNF games can be streamed through Prime Video and Twitch, and they will also be the exclusive streamer for a Saturday regular season game in the second half of the season.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Broncos vs Browns is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Broncos vs Browns live stream for free

If you just want to watch Broncos vs Browns on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Buccaneers vs Eagles game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Broncos vs Browns live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Broncos vs Browns live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Broncos vs Browns live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Broncos vs Browns live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.