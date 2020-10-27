Black Friday Apple Watch deal brings Series 6 to all-time low price

We're pretty impressed by the Black Friday Apple Watch deals we've found, and that includes this sale on the Apple Watch Series 6. While the sale season has already discounted models up and down the line, today we've got a deal on Apple's newest smartwatch,

While supplies last, Amazon has the 2020 Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $374.98. That's a discount of $25 off, and the lowest price we've seen for the new Apple Watch yet, making for one of the best early Black Friday deals available Get this while you can, as we've seen the Deep Navy model lose its $15 off sale pricing while writing this article.

The Apple Watch 6 is the best best smartwatch there is, and at the best price it's been at yet. As you may be aware, Apple sales for just-released products are as rare as they get, but the Apple Watch 6 is so nice that it might convince me — an Apple Watch Series 5 owner — to upgrade now.

As noted in our Apple Watch 6 review, the combination of a brighter always-on display and faster charging make for a more enjoyable user experience. But the bigger deal is the blood oxygen (SpO2) reader, which provides comprehensive details and readings, and addresses one of the few areas where the Apple Watch was behind other wearables.

Apple Watch 6 deals debuted shortly after the watch went on sale. However, this is the biggest discount we've seen on Apple's new smartwatch. Make sure to follow our guide to the best Apple Watch deals for more discounts on other Apple Watches, as well as our hub to all of the Apple Black Friday deals on all sorts of gear.