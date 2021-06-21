Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2021 — biggest sales right now

With the best Prime Day Fitbit deals, you can score the company's top-rated smartwatches or fitness trackers at a discount. If you're looking to get in (or stay in) shape, saving on a Fitbit device with Prime Day deals is an excellent place to start.

Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers and best smartwatches you can buy. From the stress-detecting Fitbit Sense to the affordable Fitbit Inspire 2, everyone can find the best Fitbit for their wellness and lifestyle needs. And during Prime Day, you can find it for less.

Make sure to bookmark this page for the best Prime Day Fitbit deals throughout the two-day sales event.

Prime Day Fitbit deals — top sales right now

Best Prime Day Fitbit deal overall Fitbit Sense: was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

Fitbit's flagship smartwatch features a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, ECG monitor, GPS, mobile payments and more. This Prime Day Fitbit deal takes gives a 39% discount to the premier health-tracking device.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This affordable fitness tracker monitors 24/7 heart rate, Active Zone Minutes, activity and your sleep cycle with up to 10 days of battery. The Prime Day Fitbit deal comes with a free 1-year trial for new Fitbit Premium users. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Fitbit's best fitness tracker has built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, contactless payments, and is water resistant to 50 meters. The Editor's Choice fitness tracker is $50 off for Prime Day.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

This mid-range Fitbit smartwatch is sleek, long-lasting and an excellent fitness accessory. The built-in GPS, push for Active Zone Minutes and unique music experiences are designed to make the Fitbit Versa 3 a great choice for most people.View Deal

Prime Day Fitbit deals — which one should buy?

If you're looking to get more active or kickstart your fitness journey, a basic tracker will suit your needs. The Fitbit Inspire 2 will track your daily steps, calories and distance, showing your stats on a small OLED touchscreen.

For those who work out more frequently, consider the Fitbit Charge 4. This band has all of the same features as the Inspire HR, but comes with a larger OLED touchscreen display, which makes it easier to see notifications and health data at a glance. It also has NFC built in, so you can use it for mobile payments via Fitbit Pay.

Those looking for more of a smartwatch-style fitness tracker should check out the Fitbit Sense, especially when its on sale thanks to Prime Day Fitbit deals. This device has a square, color touchscreen that can be used with Fitbit's app store.

Shop more sales at Amazon