Chewy Black Friday deals — early sales and what to expect in 2021

If you want to spoil your pet companion, the Chewy Black Friday deals event is the best time to shop. So whether you want to stock up on tasty treats, supplies, or toys to keep your furry pal entertained, Chewy will have you covered this Black Friday.

The good news is, we’ve already spotted some early deals so far. These include great discounts on dog and cat food deals, chew toys and more goodies. Plus, you can discover more early Black Friday deals here if you want to bag an early bargain. So read on and we'll help you find a pawsome early deal.

Early Chewy Black Friday deals to get now

Chewy: save 35% on first Autoship order @ Chewy

If you’re a new or existing Chewy member, you can save $20 off your first Autoship and 5% off future orders. The discount is automatically applied once selected, at the checkout, meaning that you’re guaranteed to make a saving with each order.View Deal

EZ Mount Cat Window Perch: was $39 now $24 @ Chewy

If your feline friend loves to perch on the window, save some money with this great deal. Designed to be sturdy, it’s easy to install onto a window with strong Push ‘n’ Turn suction cups. What’s more, it can hold heavier cats that weigh over 100 lbs, if you happen to have a tubby cat who enjoys your basking in the sun.View Deal

CANIDAE Grain-Free PURE Chicken Dry Cat Food: was $29 now $23 @ Chewy

Treat your cat and save 20% with this delicious dry cat food. The special formula is made with real chicken and eight key ingredients for sensitive cats. Not only does it contain all the good nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and probiotics but is also free from gluten, grains, antibiotics, hormones, corn, wheat and soy. View Deal

Chewy Black Friday deals — What to expect

Chewy offered some great Black Friday deals last year, slashing up to 50% off across their site. These included 50% off pet toys and animal bedding, 30% off cat food and cat litter, 25% off flea and tick medication and much more.

Given some of the early Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, we can expect similar discounts this year. In particular, cat and dog food, chewy toys and litter deals. As always, be sure to check back regularly, to bag a bargain for your furkid.