Best 4th of July Sales 2020: Best deals at Home Depot, Lowe's and Best Buy

It's still June, yet 4th of July sales are already creeping up online. Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy are just a handful of retailers offering early 4th of July sales. We expect these sales to be bigger than previous years as more shoppers avoid brick-and-mortar stores and turn to online shopping.

In addition, now that Amazon Prime Day is reportedly postponed until September, retailers have an excellent opportunity to capture some market share from Amazon, which is holding its own Amazon Summer Sale later this month. So what kind of 4th of July sales can you expect this year? We're rounding up the best discounts you can take advantage of now.

Best 4th of July sales

Best 4th of July sales right now

Smart Home

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $29 @ Home Depot

Google Home Mini sports an attractive design, delivers great sound, and can control Android TVs and Chromecast. It's now on sale for just $29.View Deal

Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Amazon's Echo Dot with Clock is a revamped 3rd-gen Echo Dot now with a built-in LED display. The Echo Dot with Clock can show time, temperature or a timer. It's been on sale a few times before, but this 4th of July sale is the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display at its discounted price. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that blocks its lens when it's not in use. It's perfect in that it's larger than the Echo Show 5 and both smaller and cheaper than the $229 Echo Show 10.1, which is not currently on sale. It's also $10 cheaper than it was last week. View Deal

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen.): was $99 now $79 @Amazon

The newest version of Amazon's flagship smart speaker improves the sound quality while keeping all the functions you expect from an Alexa-powered device. It's now $30 off.View Deal

JBL Link Music: was $119 now $79 @ Home Depot

The JBL Link Music is on sale for $79.95 ($40 off). The smart speaker lets you stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and it's also compatible with Google Assistant, so you can have it read the news or play music via voice commands.View Deal

Echo Studio: was $229 now $169 @ Amazon

The Echo Studio is Amazon's best-sounding Alexa speaker by a wide margin. It produces great room-filling audio with chest-pounding bass. It's also smart enough to adopt to the acoustics of the room its in. Rarely on sale, it's now at its lowest price ever and includes a Philips Hue bulb. View Deal

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Verizon

One of the best 4th of July sales we've seen, Verizon has the AirPods Pro on sale for just $219.99. That's $30 off and the cheapest AirPods Pro deal we've ever seen. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless: was $199 now $79 @ Amazon

With a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass, and sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Snag them now for $110 off retail price. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently $10 shy of their all-time price low. View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199

The Studio3 are well designed, offer a comfortable fit, and are rated for 20 hours of battery life. This is their lowest price ever, and matches their Black Friday pricing.View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The excellent Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones are on sale for $299. The Editor's Choice headphones are comfy to wear, provide excellent sound, and offer killer noise-cancelling performance. However, the Bose 700 are the better value and are on sale for the same price. View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless: was $249 now $179 @ Best Buy

Sony WH-X900Ns wireless headphones feature Extra Bass, digital noise-cancelling, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant support. With up to 30 hours of battery life per charge, you can enjoy uninterrupted playback. They're now $70 off.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds offer excellent audio in a sweat and weather resistant design (IPX4). These Editor's Choice wireless buds normally cost $199, however, they're now on sale for $139. (This price is valid for the Ultra Violet with Midnight Blue model only). View Deal

Outdoor Grills

Cookware sale: deals from $9 @ Wayfair

Listen up, barbecue lovers. Wayfair has one of the biggest 4th of July sales we've seen. The retailer is discounting various grilling cookware with deals from $9. For instance, you can get the NFL Grilling Tool Set (with the NFL team of your choice) for just $31. That's $19 off. It includes a spatula, fork, and tongs. View Deal

Portable Cooler/Charcoal Grill: was $54 now $39 @ Home Depot

The Picnic Time Portable Cooler/Charcoal Grill sports a handy 2-in-1 design. The 10-inch portable grill comes with a carrying tote that also doubles as a cooler. The tote holds up to six 12-ounce cans, which makes it perfect for a quick outing to the park or your backyard. View Deal

20-Piece BBQ Grilling Set: was $79 now $31 @ Wayfair

The Whetstone BBQ Grilling Set includes 20 stainless steel utensils including tongs, a spatula, meat thermometer, 4 skewers, grill brush, and more. It's currently 60% off and cheaper than it was on Memorial Day. View Deal

Char-Broil Table Top Grill: was $87 now $64 @ Target

This 11,000 BTU portable gas grill is perfect for your backyard or for the beach. It has a 187 square inch grilling surface, which is big enough to cook 8 hamburgers at once. View Deal

Outdoor grill sales: up to 40% off @ Kohl's

Kohl's is slashing up to 40% off select outdoor grills and accessories during its Father's Day sales. You'll find discounts on portable grills, electric grills, charcoal grills, and more. View Deal

Grills and outdoor cooking: up to $120 off @ Sears

Sears has a wide range of 4th of July sales with discounts of up to $120 off. The sale includes brand names like Kenmore, Cuisinart, and Char-Broil.View Deal

TVs and Streaming

Roku Premiere: was $39 now $29 at Amazon

Streaming gadgets that support 4K tend to be pretty expensive, which is why the affordable Roku Premiere is such a good value. It plugs into your TV's HDMI port and gives you access to all of the major streaming services. It's back at its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was $49 now $39 at Amazon

If you want to stream 4K content on your TV, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is the device to get. It performs like a dream and comes with a bundled voice remote.View Deal

Roku Ultra: was $99 now $79 at Amazon

The Ultra provides the most comprehensive Roku experience — thousands of channels, full 4K resolution, and fast navigation. The Ultra also comes with an Ethernet port for a steadier internet connection, a USB port and microSD port. It also has a voice-enabled remote as well as a headphone jack for private listening.View Deal

Fire TV Stick w/ Food Network: was $39 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is one of the best cheap streaming devices you can get. Although this is the 1080p model, it comes with a 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription ($39 value), which lets you stream commercial-free episodes of your favorite Food Network shows. View Deal

Samsung 43" 7-Series 4K TV: was $299 now $279 @ Best Buy

This 43-inch Samsung 7-Series TV features a gorgeous near bezel-free design. It also offers HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and voice control support. It's only $20 off, but still a bargain in terms of value. Plus, you get 30 days of HBO Max for free. View Deal

Insignia 50" Fire TV Edition: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The 50-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition 4K TV lets you stream from your favorite services and offers voice command support, thanks to its Voice Remote with Alexa. It's our favorite Fire TV-based HDTV. View Deal

Westinghouse 55" 4K Roku TV: was $329 now $299 @ Best Buy

4th of July sales rarely get better than this. This 55-inch Westinghouse 4K TV runs on Roku's excellent platform and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, we like that it offers HDR support and sports three HDMI ports. It's on sale for just $299. View Deal

Hisense 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

The Hisense H9F was a solid competitor for its price. The new 2020 H9G model builds on that reputation by highlighting Hisense's proprietary ULED technology, which is the brand's optimized LED/LCD display tech. It also adds Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more local dimming zones at a very competitive price point that's now $100 off. View Deal

Mattresses

Anniversary sale: $200 off mattress + free gifts @ DreamCloud

Treat yourself to a good night's sleep. DeamCloud is taking $200 off the purchase of any regularly-priced mattress. In addition, get 2 pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector for free. (The bundle is automatically added to your cart). View Deal

Summer sale: $200 off $1,000+ @ Saatva

If you're looking for luxury, the buck stops at Saatva. They make mattresses with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped and designed to reduce motion transfer. That means you won't feel when your partner rolls around in bed. As part of their 4th of July sales, they're taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. View Deal