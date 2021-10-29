Astros vs Braves live stream: How to watch World Series Game 3 online

The Astros vs Braves live stream features two teams looking to take a one game advantage in this World Series. After Atlanta took game one 6-2, Houston stormed back with a 7-2 win Wednesday night. Now Luis Garcia and Ian Anderson will try to give their teams the edge in this MLB live stream.

Astros vs Braves time, tv channel The Astros vs Braves live stream is today (Oct. 29).

• Time — 8:09 p.m. ET / 5:09 p.m. PT / 1:09 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or fubo

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The last time these two starting pitchers took the mound, they both helped their clubs clinch World Series appearances. Garcia put in a masterful performance in game six of the ALCS against the Red Sox. He tossed 5.2 innings of scoreless, one-hit baseball and struck out seven as he helped propel the Astros into the World Series.

Anderson was solid in his against the Dodgers in game six of the NLCS. He held L.A. to one run on three hits over four innings of work. Throughout the playoffs, Anderson has made three starts allowing just three runs over 12 innings.

The Astros will try to carry their hot bats from Wednesday night into game three in Atlanta. Houston was able to jump out with a four-run second inning in game two, thanks to some small ball. Kyle Tucker scored in the inning on an infield single by Jose Siri. Then Martin Maldonado followed with an RBI single to left. The Astros added two more runs in the inning, one on an Eddie Rosario throwing error and the other on a Michael Brantley RBI single.

Jose Altuve capped off Houston's scoring with a solo homer in the seventh, his fourth of the postseason. He and Brantley both put together two-hit games.

The Braves are hoping their offense returns to it's game one form. Atlanta did record seven hits in game two, but only managed to go 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Freddie Freeman and Travis d'Arnaud provided the Braves runs Wednesday. Freeman hit an RBI single in the seventh, while d'Arnaud put the Braves on the board in the second with a solo homer.

The Braves are a 1.5-run favorite against the Astros in game two. The over/under is 8.5 runs.

How to watch Astros vs Braves live stream from anywhere

Image We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Astros vs Braves live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Astros vs Braves live streams in the US

In the US, Astros vs Braves is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and fubo TV.

In the U.S., the Astros vs Braves game is today (Oct. 29) at 8:09 p.m. ET.

If you're just tuning in, you can get the Astros vs Braves live stream (and the rest of the 2021 World Series) with Sling Blue, the $35 per month package, provided Sling has your local Fox affiliate (check to see if it's available).

Sling TV Sling TV's $35 Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with Fox in select markets, MLB Network, ESPN and the Turner channels including TBS. View Deal

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. View Deal

Astros vs Braves live streams in the UK

You can watch Astros vs Braves live across the pond at 1:09 a.m. local BST Saturday. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Astros vs Braves live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Astros vs Braves live streams in Canada on SportsNet.