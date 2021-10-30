Astros vs Braves live stream: How to watch World Series Game 4 online

Tonight's Astros vs Braves live stream has Atlanta looking to take a two game advantage the World Series, while Houston is trying to put last night's offensive woes behind them. Astros and Braves get game four going with this MLB live stream.

Astros vs Braves time, tv channel The Astros vs Braves live stream is today (Oct. 30).

• Time — 8:09 p.m. ET / 5:09 p.m. PT / 1:09 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or fubo

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

The Braves put themselves back in the driver's seat with a 2-0 win last night over the Astros in game three of the World Series. Atlanta did that with a great performance from their starter Ian Anderson who tossed five innings of no-hit baseball. They aslo got their offense from an Austin Riley RBI double down the left field line in the third and a solo homer from Travis d'Arnaud in the eighth.

The 32 year-old Braves catcher played just 60 games during the regular season hitting seven homer runs, but d'Arnaud has hit two homers in this World Series. He's also batting .417 through the first three games.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker did roll the dice pulling his starter with a no-hitter going after five innings. He decided it was the right thing to do with a bullpen that just had the travel day off. "I just thought at that point in time, in a game of this magnitude and all, that [Anderson] had done his job" Snitker told reporters after the game. The Braves' bullpen allowed just two hits in the remaining four innings of play.

Now the Astros will try to bounce back tonight with Zach Greinke on the hill. It will be his third appearance of the postseason. Greinke hasn't gone more than 1.1 inning in either of his starts. He will be backed up by an offense that managed just two hits in total last night.

The Braves are waiting to announce their game four starter.

How to watch Astros vs Braves live stream from anywhere

Astros vs Braves live streams in the US

In the US, Astros vs Braves is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and fubo TV.

If you're just tuning in, you can get the Astros vs Braves live stream (and the rest of the 2021 World Series) with Sling Blue, the $35 per month package, provided Sling has your local Fox affiliate (check to see if it's available).

Sling TV's $35 Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with Fox in select markets, MLB Network, ESPN and the Turner channels including TBS.

Fubo.TV has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. It's got a 7-day free trial.

Astros vs Braves live streams in the UK

You can watch Astros vs Braves live across the pond at 1:09 a.m. local BST Sunday. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Astros vs Braves live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Astros vs Braves live streams in Canada on SportsNet.