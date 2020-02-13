Amazon's Presidents' Day sale takes up to $50 off every Echo Show

Great news if you're on the prowl for an Alexa-friendly smart display. As part of its Presidents' Day sales, Amazon is taking up to $50 off every Echo Show. Even better, each smart display also comes with a freebie.

For instance, you can currently get the 2nd-Gen 10-inch Echo Show for $179.99 at Amazon. The smart display also comes with a free Philips Hue bulb . Normally priced at $260 with the bulb, that's $80 off and one of the best smart home deals out there right now. Other Echo Show deals include:

Echo Show 5 w/ Amazon Music: was $89 now $64 @ Amazon

With its 5.5-inch screen, the Echo Show 5 is Amazon's smallest smart display. However, it can still be used as a nightstand, a smart display for the kitchen, or a tiny hub for watching videos and streaming music. It's $25 off and comes with four free months of Amazon Music. View Deal

Echo Show 8 w/ Amazon Music: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 sports a bigger 8-inch screen and more powerful speakers than its smaller counterpart. It can be used as a hub for controlling smart home devices, playing music, getting recipe advice, and more. Plus its physical camera shutter guarantees privacy. It also comes with four free months of Amazon Music. View Deal

Echo Show w/ Philips Hue: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

This 2nd-gen Echo Show sports the biggest screen (10 inches) in Amazon's Echo Show family. It does everything the smaller devices do, but with noticeably better sound quality. You can opt to get it with a free Philips Hue bulb or four months of Amazon Music.View Deal

The Amazon Echo Show is one of the best smart home devices you can buy. All three devices can be used to stream music, watch videos, and control other smart devices.

However, the 2nd-gen Echo Show is the best device if you want the biggest screen and loudest audio. It features a 10.1-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2-inch 10W speakers, and a 5MP camera. In our Echo Show 2nd Gen review, we were impressed by its excellent audio and it even beat the Lenovo Smart Display in a side-by-side test.

That said, we've used the Echo Show 8 in our conference rooms and we were all impressed with its audio. We wouldn't use it as our main speaker in a large living room, but it's perfect for a bedroom or kitchen.

Just remember, if you opt for the Amazon Music 4-month bundle, you'll need to cancel your subscription before it auto-renews.