2021 Tour de France live stream: How to watch the race online

Tour de France start time, schedule The 2021 Tour de France coverage begins Saturday, June 26 at 6 a.m. ET and continues daily until Sunday, July 18 on Peacock and NBCSN. Full schedule of stages below.

Follow cycling's biggest event and watch the 2021 Tour de France live stream online (or on TV if you haven't cut the cord). The three-week race kicks off tomorrow, with 184 riders in 23 teams. They pedal through 21 stages, including three summit finishes and two individual time trials. The strongest all-around rider will emerge victorious at the end.

The 108th edition of the Tour de France started August 29 and continues through September 20. The race starts in Brest, France and will move across the country before ending on the iconic Champs-Elysées in Paris.

The 2021 Tour de France is following its usual summer schedule, after last year's edition was delayed to the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means it's been only nine months since Tadej Pogacar won his first Tour de France.

Favorites in this year's race include Pogascar (UAE Team Emirates), Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

Here's everything you need to watch the 2021 Tour de France live stream.

How to watch 2021 Tour de France live stream with a VPN

If you're worried about how to watch the 2021 Tour de France live stream when you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, fear not. A virtual private network, or VPN, makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you've already paid for.

Unsure which is the best VPN for you? We've tested a bunch of services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Tour de France live streams in the US

In the U.S., the 2021 Tour de France live stream is available daily on Peacock Premium. Stages generally begin around 6 or 7 a.m. ET.

Live coverage will also air on NBCSN, which requires a cable subscription. If you've cut the cord, you can get NBCSN via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, and AT&T TV Now. Of these options, we recommend Fubo and Sling.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo.TV . It's got a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front. The Starter Plan ($64.99) features dozens of channels including NBCSN, ESPN, Fox Sports and more.

Sling TV is one of the best values among cable alternatives. The Sling Blue package comes with 30-plus channels in the lineup, including NBCSN.

Peacock is one of the newest streaming services but houses a great library, including the entirety of The Office. It's also home to a ton of sports, including the upcoming Olympics, Premier League matches and WWE wrestling.

Tour de France live streams in the UK

Cycling enthusiasts have several options for watching the 2021 Tour de France live stream.

ITV4 will have free, daily live coverage on TV from around 10:45 a.m. to 4:30pm local time. The ITV Hub will also feature live streams of the 2021 Tour de France.

Eurosport and GCN are also streaming the the race. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 per month and £39.99 per year. The GCN Race Pass is available in the UK and Australia and costs £39.99 for a year.

Tour de France live streams in Canada

Canadians can get all the Tour de France action exclusively on FloBikes. A subscription to the service costs $30 per month or $150 for the year, and you also get access to other big races.

Tour de France live streams in Australia

Cycling fans Down Under can access the 2021 Tour de France live stream through SBS On Demand.

2021 Tour de France stages schedule

Here's the schedule and route for the 21 stages of the 2021 Tour de France.

