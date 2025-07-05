Tour de France 2025 Stage 1 live stream: How to watch cycling for FREE from anywhere

Stage 1 of Tour de France 2025 is finally here and the conditions are set fair for a bunch sprint to mark Le Grand Départ with an early win. Expect the sprinters to dominate, but you never know what might happen in Le Tour.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Stage 1 of the Tour de France 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Tour de France 2025 Stage 1 live streams: TV schedule, dates Tour de France 2025 Stage 1 live streams take place on Saturday, July 5.

► Stream start: 11:45 a.m. BST / 6:45 a.m. ET / 3:45 a.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on ITVX (UK) SBS (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling

• Canada — Watch on FloBikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN (100% risk-free)

The Grand Départ is back in France for the first time since 2021 and looks set to be a battle of the sprinters. The cyclists will be in the saddle for 184.9 km in a loop that starts and finishes in Lille in Northern France.

It'll be relatively flat, with just three category four climbs over the course of the clockwise circuit. Sprint demons Jasper Philipsen, Tim Merlier and Jonathan will be licking their lips at bagging the stage victory and pulling on that iconic yellow alternative, one of the few realistic chances they'll get to do so. They'll have to be careful when the race returns to Lille for the finish, though, with plenty of 90-degree corners to contend with and positioning absolutely vital.

For race favorites Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard, it's all about staying upright and remaining in the peloton.

Read on for where to watch Tour de France 2025 and live coverage of a whole month of top cycling action, wherever you are in the world.

Sling's Blue TV packages lets you watch Stage 1 and 20 via NBC.

FREE Tour de France 2025 Stage 1 live streams

If you live in the UK, Australia, Italy, Belgium or France then you can look forward to a FREE Stage 1 Tour de France live stream in 2025.

The UK's ITV ITVX and Australia’s SBS are set to serve up free streams of stage one as is Italy's Rai , Belgium's RTBF and France's France.TV

But what if you’re on holiday during the opening stage and can't access your usual Tour de France live stream. Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Tour de France 2025 Stage 1 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

NordVPN is our #1 VPN for the TDF.

Watch 2025 Tour de France Stage 1 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Tour de France on Peacock who will have all 21 stages, including Stage 1. (from $7.99 per month or $79.99 annual).

NBC will also join for live coverage of Stages 1 and 20. You can access NBC via SlingTV as explained earlier.

Watch Stage 1 Tour de France 2025 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.K. can watch the 2025 Tour de France Stage 1 live for FREE on ITVX via the ITV4 channel.

ITV4 is a free-to-air channel in the U.K., though it requires a TV licence, an account and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 0AA) to watch content live on ITVX.

Alternatively, you can catch all the action on TNT Sports. To access the race you'll either need to add TNT Sports to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 Stage 1 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

FloBikes will be showing every stage of the Tour de France 2025, including stage one.

Note, only Canadian customers get access – the U.S. arm of FloBikes doesn't have the rights to the 2025 Tour de France.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 Stage 1 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Future)

In a similar vein to the U.K., Australian residents will be able to watch all stages of the Tour de France for free, including Stage 1.

SBS on Demand will be your home for the race and you can sign in right now via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!

Tour de France Stage 1 Profile

Stage 1 promises to be a real chance for the sprinters and Biniam Girmay, Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier will be some of the hot favorites for Saturday.

Alexander Kristoff in 2020 was the last sprinter to pull on the yellow jersey following the Grand Depart in Nice.

(Image credit: Tour de France)