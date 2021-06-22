Slack has recently rolled out a feature that allows you to schedule your messages to go out at a later time. This should prove useful if you ever need to plan ahead or if you’re taking some time off on a particular date.

As of right now, Slack is one of the most commonly used business communication platforms, having gained even more users since the COVID-19 pandemic forced more people to work from home.

With the option to schedule messages, people can be more considerate towards colleagues working in different time zones without disturbing each other outside of work hours.

This is a welcome change too, considering that previously, users had to resort to installing third-party apps such as Slack Scheduler and use a written command to schedule messages.

The feature will offer both mobile and desktop users the option to choose from pre-filled timings such as “Monday morning at 9:00AM” or to input a custom time and date up to 120 days ahead. Even if you somehow end up scheduling your message for the wrong time, you’ll always have a chance to either edit or cancel it.

Slack will be rolling out the scheduling feature to its user base gradually, so don’t worry if you don’t have access to it just yet. If you do, we’ve put together a step-by-step guide on how to use the feature here:

How to schedule Slack messages

Make sure you’re running the most up-to-date version of Slack on your PC or mobile Select your desired Slack conversation and click on ‘Compose message’ button Type out your message Once you’re done, click on the arrow icon located next to the paper plane ‘Send’ icon. Input the specific time and date you’d like your message to go out or choose from one of pre-made options. And voilà, you’re all done!