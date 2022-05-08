9 tips to make your guestroom feel like a hotel

Whether you’re hosting family or friends for one night or one week, knowing how to make your guestroom feel like a hotel is a lovely treat. After all, you want to create a warm and inviting retreat for your visitors to feel instantly relaxed and comfortable.

We all enjoy spending time in a well-prepared, luxury hotel, so why not create that hotel feel for your overnight guests? All it takes are some clever, stylish solutions that are easy to do, and won’t cost a fortune. So here are some top tips for how to make your guestroom feel like a hotel, and give them the five-star treatment.

1. Clear the clutter

Man holding box of clothes (Image credit: Shutterstock)

First things first, get rid of any clutter that's taking up space and leave surfaces clean. More often, guest rooms can double up as home offices, gyms or simply a dumping ground for excess clothes and ‘stuff’, so ensure everything is removed.

In addition, don’t overkill your guest room with excess furniture that will make the space smaller. Make your guest room as minimalist as possible with only essential furniture. These are just the bed, nightstand, storage space, table and a chair/seating area.

For more decluttering tips, read how to declutter your home in these easy steps.

2. Provide storage space

Wardrobe storage in bedroom (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just like a hotel, try and offer plenty of storage space for your guests. This includes an empty wardrobe or drawer space for guests' clothing, or handy blanket boxes or ottomans like this SONGMICS 43 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman ($65, Amazon ) that can also double up as a seat.

If you don’t have space for a wardrobe, you can invest in clothing racks like this Untyo Clothing Rack with Wheels ($49, Amazon ) or hooks at the back of the door. To add to the hotel experience, you can use satin or padded clothes hangers like these Padded Hangers set ($23, Amazon ) for that luxe touch.

3. Luxury bedding

White bedding (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The bed is the most important item when hosting overnight guests so make sure you invest in one of the best mattresses or best memory foam mattress to give visitors a more comfortable sleep. What’s more, the bed is also the focal point of the room, so spruce it up with the best pillows and the best duvets for added comfort.

The general rule of thumb is to stick to crisp, white bedding for that luxurious, hotel look. In the winter months, you can layer your bedding with warm textures like a wool throw or plush cushions.

4. Spruce up the nightstands

Neutral bedroom scheme (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similar to hotels, nightstands by the bed are a good focal point. Place stylish lamps, vases, candles or even a carafe of water on it. You can also add one of your favorite books or magazines just in case your guests enjoy a relaxing read. Again, don’t clutter the nightstand as it would look messy. Keep it simple.

5. Mirror, Mirror

Large mirror in bedroom (Image credit: Shutterstock)

A full-length mirror in the room is always useful, especially when your guests are getting ready to start their day. But if this isn’t possible, a wall-hung mirror can work as long as it’s eye-level. What’s more, if you have a compact guest room, full-length or large mirrors are a great way to open up the space and reflect natural light.

For more clever tricks, read how to make a small room look bigger .

6. Create a spa-like bathroom

Spa bathroom with white towels (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Give your bathroom a spa makeover, and make it relaxing for your guests. Ensure there are clean, fluffy towels at the ready, a selection of toiletries, and a hairdryer. In addition, it’s best to keep towels and blankets the same color, rather than mismatched. If you don’t want unsightly, plastic bottles on show, empty the contents out into matching canisters or transparent dispenser bottles. You can also add fragrances such as essential oil diffusers or scented candles to keep it smelling fresh.

7. Select the right window treatments

Window blinds in bedroom (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Depending on how much light your room gets, you may want to consider blackout curtains or blinds to ensure privacy and darkness for your guests. If you have a small or dark room, make sure any blinds are light and neutral in color to brighten the room. But if your room lacks natural light, you'll need to read how to brighten a dark room for top tips and tricks.

8. Provide entertainment

Bluetooth speaker on table (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have long-term visitors or those with children, they may benefit from having one of the best TVs to catch-up on their Netflix series or movies. If you’re on a budget, you can still find one in the best cheap TV deals to suit your space.

Alternatively, you can add one of the best bluetooth speakers in the room so your guests can easily listen to their favorite playlists.

9. Focus on the finishing touches

Guestroom decor (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The devil is always in the detail, even when it comes to styling a guestroom. Lush green plants or vase of fresh flowers are a great way of bringing the outdoors in. You can also add colorful artwork or framed pictures on the walls to add character. And if you really want to impress your guests, you can add a mini fridge like this Cooluli 10L Mini Fridge for Bedroom ($79, Amazon ) to keep their beverages cold. This will really give your guests the five-star treatment!

How do you decorate a tiny guestroom?

If you have a compact room and struggle with fitting a standard bed, consider a daybed like this VECELO Classic Metal Daybed ($134, Amazon). A daybed simply folds-out as a bed and doubles up as a sofa. Similar to a sofa bed, their frames come in wood, metal or a combination of wood and metal. Daybeds are a good way to make use of limited space, and are a stylish feature for any guestroom.