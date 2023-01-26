If you want to spruce up your bathroom, but don’t have the budget to go brand new, don’t despair. You can easily revamp your bathroom for less than $20, and save a small fortune.

With these simple decor updates and minor renovations, you can instantly uplift and transform a dated or dull bathroom without a complete overhaul. So whether it’s a adding a feature wall or stylish storage, here are 7 ways to revamp your bathroom for less than $20.

Plus, if you’re looking for household tips to help you save money, why not learn how to make DIY cleaning products to save money ?

1. Add a feature wall

If you have a boring or bare wall, you can transform your bathroom with vibrant wallpaper. Adding a bold color, print or even a faux brick effect is a great way to create a stylish look at an affordable price. Plus, it’s far quicker to decorate just one wall, rather than working to wallpaper an entire room!

Alternatively, you can also opt for temporary peel-and-stick tiles without the hard graft and expense of buying ceramic tiles. Adhesive, backsplash tiles such as this InHome NH2361 Sea Glass Peel & Stick Backsplash Tiles, ( $15, Amazon (opens in new tab)), are a quick, affordable solution for a great bathroom update.

2. Statement floor tiles

Similarly, if you have worn-looking, bathroom flooring or simply want to upgrade the style, you can opt for adhesive bathroom tiles. You can find plenty of designs for peel-and-stick, floor tiles that are waterproof and durable. What’s more, they look just as good as the real thing, at a fraction of the price of ceramic tiles. These Self Adhesive 12-Inch Vinyl Floor Tiles ( $12 per sq foot, Amazon (opens in new tab)), offer a stunning marble effect that will add glamor to any bathroom.

3. Swap out your shower fixtures

Many of us tend to ignore our shower fixtures and hardware, thinking that these are only functional. However, swapping out your shower heads, or installing new brass or chrome bath fixtures, can spruce up your bathroom.

If you want a luxury rainfall shower, you can find ones with up to eight spray settings or power jet modes. And if you really want to upgrade your shower experience, you can opt for fancy, LED lighting for a modern feel. What’s more, these are usually budget-friendly, like this GURIN Shower Head High Pressure Rain, Luxury Bathroom Showerhead ( $20, Amazon (opens in new tab)), in a chrome finish. Upgrading old shower fixtures is a great way to revamp your bathroom without the hefty costs,

If you want to know if you should shower in the morning or at night , find out what the experts say.

4. Repaint cabinets or vanity

If you don’t have the budget to replace your bathroom cabinets or vanity, why not refresh it with a coat of paint? Give it a makeover with vibrant color, or create a two-tone look for a more dramatic feel. In addition, you can swap out dated, door handles and replace them with modern chrome, or stylish leather ones like these GLIDESTORE 12 Pack Handmade Leather Drawer Pulls ( $19, Amazon (opens in new tab)), for those finishing touches.

Before painting, you may want to know these clever painting hacks that you wish you knew sooner . Just be sure not to use any of these colors that will make your home look cheap !

5. Give it a spa makeover

If you want to give your bathroom a spa makeover, and make it relaxing, you can find plenty of accessories for under $20. Items such as toiletry dispensers, storage baskets, toothbrush holders, or ornamental features are affordable ways to revamp your bathroom.

To hide those unsightly, plastic bottles, simply empty the contents out into matching canisters or transparent dispenser bottles. You can also add fragrances such as essential oil diffusers or scented candles to keep it smelling fresh, and organize towels in racks to give it that spa feel. In fact, check out these five easy hacks that will make your bathroom smell good , and impress your guests!

6. Hang a statement mirror

Not only are mirrors a great way to reflect light, but can make an eye-catching statement. If you want to upgrade your existing mirror, go large, opt for a round design, or hang a few mirrors like this 4-pack, FÄRGEK Decorative mirror ( $11, Ikea ), for a decorative feature. Once you’ve selected your style, a statement mirror can revamp your bathroom in seconds.

In addition, mirrors are a great trick for making a small room look bigger , and how to brighten a dark room .

7. Decorate with plants

Bring the outside in by decorating with plants. Adding greenery can really revamp your bathroom, and create a relaxing ambiance. Depending on the size of your bathroom, you can opt for tall lush palms on the floor, or miniature succulents on a window sill or sat on the bathtub. Always opt for suitable plants that are size-appropriate for your space. In addition, if you have condensation issues, these 5 houseplants will prevent mold in your home .

Alternatively, if you suffer from pollen allergies, or generally not greenfingers, you can buy fake plants that look just as good as the real thing. In any case, you can always try these 7 ways to make your fake plants look more real , and add fuss-free glamor to your bathroom.