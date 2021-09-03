Trending

How to get dark mode on Snapchat

Here's where you can flip the switch to get dark mode on Snapchat

How to get dark mode on Snapchat: profile, stories and search screens
(Image credit: Snapchat)

If you're trying to find how to get dark mode on Snapchat, you've come to the right place. Because the team at Tom's Guide has been poking around in our phones trying to figure it out.

And we've got different answers for you, depending on what kind of phone you use. If you're on an iPhone, you're in luck, as we've got six (well, technically five) simple steps to get your Snapchat looking darker than your local goth clique. 

The frustrating part is that right now we're having trouble getting dark mode to work on Android devices. So we're going to keep working to figure out how to make it work. 

We don't know why Snapchat hasn't officially released dark mode for Android. There's no real explanation out there, as it's on practically every other app. What's the big snapping holdup, Snapchat?

Dark mode for Snapchat makes all the sense in the world, as it's too cool and sneaky of an app to only have light mode. The good news for iPhone users is that you can have Snapchat either mirror your device's light/dark mode setting or set it to always be in dark mode. 

I've already chosen the latter for my Snapchat, as dark mode just looks right. I wonder why they didn't build it in Dark mode like this originally, as Discord was always kind of in Dark mode.

How to get dark mode on Snapchat (iPhone)

1. Tap your profile photo in Snapchat in the top left corner.

How to get dark mode on Snapchat step 1 tap profile photo.

(Image credit: Snapchat)

2. Tap the gear icon in the top right corner.

How to get dark mode on Snapchat step 2: tap the Gear

(Image credit: Snapchat)

3. Scroll down on the Settings screen.

How to get dark mode on Snapchat step 3: scroll down

(Image credit: Snapchat)

4. Tap App Appearance.

How to get dark mode on Snapchat step 4: tap App Appearance

(Image credit: Snapchat)

5. You can tap Always Dark, or as mentioned above you can tap Match System. The latter will change you to dark mode whenever iOS is in dark mode, and go back to light mode in similar fashion.

How to get dark mode on Snapchat step 5: select Always Dark or Match System

(Image credit: Snapchat)

Congrats, your Snapchat is now in dark mode. We'll get back to you on Android once we figure out how to make it work.

How to get dark mode on Snapchat step 6: you're done!

(Image credit: Snapchat)
Henry T. Casey
Henry T. Casey

Henry is a senior editor at Tom’s Guide covering streaming media, laptops and all things Apple, reviewing devices and services for the past six-plus years. Prior to joining Tom's Guide, he reviewed software and hardware for TechRadar Pro, and interviewed artists for Patek Philippe International Magazine. He's also covered the wild world of professional wrestling for Cageside Seats, interviewing athletes and other industry veterans.
