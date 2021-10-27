The one Google Pixel 6 setting you need to change to get more battery life

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are here, but you may want to know how to disable 5G so that your smartphone lasts longer. Turning off 5G on Google's phone is a really simple process, and with the state of 5G in the US, you won't be missing out on much.

Why focus on 5G? We think Google went with an older, less efficient 5G modem for the Pixel 6 series. As evidence, in our Pixel 6 battery life tests, the regular Pixel 6 lasted for considerably longer over LTE than it did over 5G.

We received the unlocked Pixel 6 models for review, so the Verizon and AT&T specific models might differ in their battery life. That said, with a few taps, you can disable 5G and get the most out of your Pixel 6. Here's how to do that.

How to disable 5G on Pixel 6

1. Open Settings, then tap Network & internet.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap SIMs.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Scroll down to Preferred network type, then tap it.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. A dialog box will open it. Tap the option for LTE.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

More Android tips

Android is a powerful operating system with many features, but we can help guide you through some of the things you might not know how to do.

For instance, we've also got guides on how to take a screenshot on Android and how to take a scrolling screenshot in Android 12, plus how to change keyboard on Android.

On the apps front, we can show you how to delete apps on Android, and how to update Android apps, while how to clear Android cache could also be useful.

Slightly more niche options include how to record a call on Android and how to scan a QR code on Android, while how to backup and restore text messages on Android should be of use to everyone.