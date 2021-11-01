Google Pixel 6 Pro screen defects will get a fix — but not just yet

The Google Pixel 6 has already suffered some unusual screen problems, less than a week after it went on open sale. Fortunately, Google's now intervened with some advice and promises of a fix for one of them.

A Pixel Phone Help support page (via 9to5Google) has appeared to acknowledge that Google Pixel 6 Pro users may be experiencing some "display residual light" problems. The post also details that a fix for this is coming next month, which will be welcome news for any early adopters of Google's latest flagship phone.

As we previously reported, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users have found various issues with the phones' screens. These include screen flickering, a green tint, and, on one notable occasion, a second punch-hole in the display. Google's support page specifically addresses the flickering issue, but not the tint problem. The extra punch-hole, unless more instances of it are discovered, seems to be an unfortunate and isolated lapse in build quality.

(Image credit: Google)

Google writes that the screen flickering occurs when users press the power button with the phone turned off, but don't press it hard enough to actually switch on the phone. The post makes it clear that this isn't a hardware issue with the phone, which is at least some comfort for its customers.

As an intermediate measure, the post suggests that users should press and hold the button when they want to turn it on, rather than "cycling" it by pressing and releasing it several times. Users will have to wait until December's software update before there's a proper fix, though.

Google has historically not had much luck when it comes to the reliability of its Pixel phones. Fortunately, there's not been anything quite as dire as the Pixel 2 XL's display burn-in and color problems for the Pixel 6, or at least not yet.

We really liked both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro when we reviewed them, and didn't notice any of the above problems while testing. However, if Google's published a response like this, this Pixel 6 Pro issue must be fairly widespread. Hopefully the December update will fix these screen irregularities, or Google will have a lot of angry customers.