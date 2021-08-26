During the keynote Gamescom 2021 live event Microsoft announced an Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console due to launch on November 15.

Made to celebrate both the upcoming release of Halo Infinite this winter, as well as the 20 year anniversary of the Halo franchise, this special edition machine is sure to become a collector's item in the future.

Unfortunately, it's already attracting the attention of unscrupulous scalpers who are snapping up the limited stock to resell with a sizeable mark-up. At Tom's Guide, we detest scalping, which is why we're here to help you score a unit for a fair price.

While limited edition is often used a more of a marketing buzzword than a statement of fact, considering the standard Xbox Series X remains extremely hard to find in stock, we expect this console to sell out almost instantly. In fact, some retailers have already sold out of pre-orders.

It hasn't been confirmed yet if there will be multiple waves of pre-orders or whether there is an allocation of stock being held back for launch day. But we'll keep this page updated with the latest stock information as we get it.

If you're not a Halo fan and just want a regular black console, check out our Xbox Series X restock hub which contains all the latest stock information and updates to help you bag a console.

Where to buy Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition: $549 @ Amazon

An Amazon listing page for the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition is currently live, but as of yet, the retailer hasn't started taking orders. Pre-orders could open at any moment, so keep a close eye on this one. View Deal

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition: $549 @ Walmart

The new Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console celebrates 20 years of Halo. Walmart took pre-orders shortly after its announcement but is now sold out. View Deal

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition: $549 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition has a listing page at Best Buy but orderbooks have been opened yet. It's currently labelled as "coming soon" so pre-orders may begin at any moment. View Deal

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition: $549 @ Microsoft

Of course, Microsoft itself would be selling the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition. The Xbox website has a fancy listing page but is no longer taking orders of the machine for now. View Deal

Where to buy Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition in the U.K.

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition: £479 @ Microsoft

Currently, Microsoft appears to be the only online retailer in the UK that has a listing for the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition. The console is sold out, but more stock may be available before launch. View Deal

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition: £479 @ Game

While an online listing for the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition hasn't appeared at Game, the gaming-specific retailer is currently taking pre-orders in physical stores. If you have a local branch it's worth checking if they have any pre-order slots yet. View Deal

What is the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition

Releasing on November 15 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Halo as well as the impending launch of Halo Infinite, the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition is one gorgeous machine.

The console sports dark metallic paneling accented by iridium gold. A star pattern runs along the upper body, which is apparently the same array seen from the surface of Zeta Halo. The top vent's green accents have been swapped for Cortana-themed blue, and the console will have custom Halo on/off sounds.

The included controller also sports a unique Halo-themed design and will come bundled with the console. Although for diehard Halo fans there is also a separately available Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Halo Infinite Limited Edition for $199.

The Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition is launching exactly 20 years after the original Halo: Combat Evolved released on the first Xbox and will cost $549 which is a slight increase on the base Xbox Series X price of $499.