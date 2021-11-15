Halo Infinite multiplayer live now — how to download

During the Xbox Anniversary Celebration, Microsoft revealed major news regarding Halo Infinite's multiplayer. As a result, longtime fans may be itching to immediately call in sick from work.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer is now live for everyone, not just Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. This means that you and your buddies can jump into some sci-fi shooting shenanigans right away.

Below, we've also added steps on how to install Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode.

How to install Halo Infinite multiplayer on Xbox Series X

These instructions apply to the Xbox Series S as well.

First, go to the Store and search for "Halo Infinite"

(Image credit: Xbox)

It should bring up two options. The Halo Infinite singe player and multiplayer campaigns. Click on Multiplayer.

(Image credit: Xbox)

On the Compare Editions screen, click on Multiplayer again.

(Image credit: Xbox)

On the next screen, click Install. Once clicked, you can see the progress in your downloads queue. The initial download should be 280.23 MB as of this writing. Clearly this is incorrect, as there's no way the base game and multiplayer are this small.

(Image credit: Xbox)

Given that today marks the launch of the game, there may be issues for people who are trying to jump in. We got a blank blue screen when we tried to load the game. Who knows how long it will take for Microsoft to sort this all out?

(Image credit: Xbox)

How to install Halo Infinite multiplayer on PC

Load up a Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC.

Click on Start and click on the Store app.

(Image credit: Future)

In the search bar type in "Halo Infinite" and click on the Halo Infinite (Campaign) icon.

(Image credit: Future)

In the Halo Infinite (Campaign) menu, scroll down to the In this bundle section.

(Image credit: Future)

This should take you to a different menu dedicated to the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Season 1 campaign. Here, click on Install from Xbox app.

(Image credit: Future)

This will open the Xbox App where you can click Install and download the Halo Infinite Multiplayer.

Tip: Click on the three dots to also install the high resolution texture pack if you're playing on a high-resolution monitor. As of publishing, this download is 26.4GB in size.