Halo Infinite Xbox Series X limited edition is a gorgeous console that will be scalped immediately

At Gamescom 2021, Microsoft dropped some major Halo Infinite news, including that a limited edition Xbox Series X is in the works ahead of the game's December 8 launch.

In a press release, Microsoft stated that the limited edition console, along with a Master Chief-themed Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 limited edition controller, are meant to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Halo series. As such, both will launch on November 15, the same day Halo launched back in 2001.

Given the high demand for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it's highly likely that this Halo Infinite limited edition will be hard to find at retail. Worse, scalpers will likely aim to flip these systems on auction sites like eBay for inflated prices.

Pre-orders for both the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite limited edition console and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Halo Infinite Limited Edition are live now. The console will cost $549 while the controller will run $199.

The console features dark metallic paneling accented by iridium gold. To us, it looks like the console incorporates Forerunner design themes. Above the armored design is a star pattern that, according to Microsoft, is the same array seen from the surface of Zeta Halo. The top vent has Cortana-themed blue accents instead of the standard green. The console will also feature Halo-themed sounds. The included controller follows a similar design language.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

For those that may already own an Xbox Series X, Microsoft will also have a variant of its Elite Series 2 wireless controller. It will have a green metallic sheen, mimicking Master Chief's armor, along with an iridium gold D-pad. Those who purchase the controller will also have an exclusive Halo Elite controller weapon charm to show off during multiplayer.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Third-party companies are also getting in on the Halo Infinite fun. Razer will also launch the Halo Infinite Edition Razer Kaira Pro headset, featuring the company's "TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers — a patented 3-part design picks up on every audio detail so you can detect and destroy nearby enemies when going up against the forces of the Banished."

In our Razer Kaira Pro review, we gave the headset high marks for its excellent comfort and sound, although it had some Bluetooth woes.

(Image credit: Microsoft/Razer)

A release date for the Razer Kaira Pro has not been set, but fans can sign up for notifications on Razer's website.

And Seagate will also have a pocket-sized external 5TB hard drive, featuring battle-worn green armor on sale. The Halo Infinite Special Edition Seagate Game Drive can be used to store older Xbox titles, including all the games from the expansive Halo universe.

(Image credit: Microsoft/Seagate)

The Halo Infinite Special Edition Seagate Game Drive will be available in October for $99 for the 2TB model and $159 for the 5TB version.