These pillows changed how I sleep — and now they're now buy one, get one free

We're still a few weeks out from the first Memorial Day mattress sales, but in the meantime here's a deal that's too good to miss out.

Today only, Tempur-Pedic is offering a buy one, get one free sale on all of its pillows. Depending on which pillow set you buy, you can save from $69 to $189. As part of the sale, you can get the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Adjustable Pillow 2-Pack for just $69. That's $69 off and the lowest price ever for these pillows, which I've been using since last summer and fully recommend.

If you're looking for an affordable, but excellent set of pillows — you can't go wrong with the Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillow 2-Pack for $69. I bought these pillows during a buy one, get one 50% off sale last year, which makes today's deal much better.

The pillows are stuffed with Tempur Blend, which is basically a fancy name for Tempur's unique foam. But rather than a pillow made of one big slab of foam, this pillow is made of pieces of foam all cut into different shapes and sizes. The result is a pillow that offers pressure relief, comfort, and support. What's also cool about these pillows is that if you feel they're too soft/firm, you can remove some of the material until it offers the right amount of support you like. (Personally, I find that they're great as is).

I don't like overly soft or overly firm pillows and I find that the Tempur-Cloud pillows sit right in the middle. They're firm enough where I don't need to fold them at night, but if I want to stay up reading or watching movies on my tablet, a quick fold of the pillow props me up just enough.

If you want to upgrade, you can also get the Tempur-Cloud Pillow 2-Pack for $89. These pillows hold a spot in our best pillows guide and we called it a great cooling pillow for back and stomach sleepers.

Both pillow sets feature removable/washable covers, which makes them easy to maintain. Just keep in mind, this sale ends today.