Amazon Epic Daily Deals kicks of Black Friday early — biggest sales right now

Amazon wants you to start your holiday shopping today. The Amazon Epic Daily Deals event kicked off this morning with sitewide discounts on everything from AirPods to Alexa smart speakers.

Unlike your every day Amazon deals, today's Amazon Epic Daily Deals are targeting shoppers who want to get their holiday shopping done early. The holiday themed landing page for the event includes aggressive deals on popular items like Disney toys, AirPods, Le Creuset cookware, and more. The deals are open to anyone; no Prime membership is required.

Keep in mind, Black Friday deals will trump many of today's Amazon Epic Daily Deals. So we've added some buying advice to many items we think will be cheaper in November. Likewise, we've flagged devices that are cheaper now than they were last year. So if you want to get Black Friday shopping done early — here as the best Amazon Epic Daily Deals you can get right now.

Amazon Epic Daily Deals at a glance

Amazon Devices

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. The speaker is now on sale for $24.99, which is just $5 shy of last year's price low.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $33 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $33.99. However, keep in mind it normally drops to $24.99 during the holidays.

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. It's likely to drop at least an extra $10 during the holidays.

Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This tablet is now $79, but it hit $64 last November.

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now just $59 and a perfect way to keep busy. It includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited. (It was $5 cheaper last November, but it's still a solid price at $59).

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage. Now $45 off and bundled with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited, it's one of the best Kindle deals you can get. (It's just $5 shy of last year's price low).

Ring Video Doorbell Wired (2021): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Back Friday cheap: The Ring Video Doorbell Wired works well, produces a quality image and has a slim profile. You'll need a Ring Protect subscription (starting at $3/month) if you want to save recordings. Also, keep in mind that this video doorbell doesn't work with your existing doorbell chime, so you'll need to tack on an extra $20 or so to purchase a Ring Chime. The Ring Video Doorbell w/ Chime is on sale for $74. Both are at the same price they were last Black Friday.

Tech for Kids

Echo Dot for Kids (4th gen): was $59 now $39 @Amazon

Little ones are becoming more tech savvy every day, and it's never too early to treat your kid with an adorable Echo Dot disguised as either a panda or a tiger. Not only will this make a great addition to your child's bedroom, it's also designed to read bedtime stories from Disney, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, and others (with parental controls, of course). It's just $5 shy of its all-time low.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap: The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. It's now at the same price it was last November.

Fire 7 Kids Pro (2021): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap: The Fire 7 Kids Pro is on sale for the first time since its release. The new tablet is designed for older kids (over 6 years of age) and comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids. You also get a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $109 now $69 @ Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition gives your kid(s) a simplified interface, reading comprehension tools, a year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), a 2-year "worry-free-guarantee" warranty, and a colorful magnetic case. Plus, there are no special offer ads on the lock screen. It's just $5 shy of its all-time price low.

Mandalorian The Child Stand: was $64 now $49 @ Amazon

Give your Echo Dot a Stars Wars-theme makeover. This deal, which saves you $15, includes a baby Yoda stand with long, green pointy ears for your Echo Dot. (Echo Dot is also included).

Echo Show 5 Kids: was $94 now $59 @ Amazon

Cheaper than Black Friday! This Echo Show 5 is designed specifically for kids. Kids can ask Alexa to play videos, help with homework, and make video calls to approved contacts. It also has parental controls and includes one year of Amazon Kids Plus with access to over 15,000 videos, audiobooks, and more. It's now $30 cheaper than last year's holiday price.

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is perfect for kids ages 3 to 7. The full-featured tablet includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year worry-free guarantee (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids. Just keep in mind it could drop another $20 in November.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is now at its cheapest price ever, which makes this an excellent buy if you're looking for a kid-friendly tablet. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year worry-free guarantee (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited. It could drop an extra $20 off next month.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2021): was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is made for school-age kids. It includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. You also get a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. It could drop an extra $20 off next month.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2021): was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is made for kids aged 6 through 12. It comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.

TVs

Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $139 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. Fire TVs also come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, Amazon Fire TVs start at just $139. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), there are plenty solid bargains as part of the Amazon Epic Daily Deals event.

Insignia 42" F20 Fire TV: was $289 now $229 @ Amazon

The Insignia F20 is part of Amazon's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. Perfect for shoppers on a budget, the 1080p TV features DTS TruSurround audio, three HDMI ports, and a voice remote with Alexa integration. If you need a cheap smart TV for your living room — and don't need 4K resolution — this is one of the best cheap deals we've seen.

Toshiba C350 43" 4K Fire TV: was $369 now $309 @ Amazon

The C530 is part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its Epic Daily Deals event, the new TV is $60 off.

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

Big-screen TVs will undergo massive price drops over the holidays. Take for instance the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV. As part of Amazon's Epic Daily Deals event — it's now on sale for $349. It features access to all of your favorite streaming apps and includes an Alexa voice remote control.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $549 now $389 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is part of Amazon's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It offers HDR support, DTS Studio Sound, and an Alexa voice remote that lets you control your TV via voice commands. Already on sale, it's one of the best deals you'll find for fans of Amazon's Fire TVs.

Insignia 65" 4K Fire TV: was $699 now $519 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen TV, but don't have an endless budget, this 65-inch Insignia should be high on your list. Like all Fire TVs, it gives you quick access to all major streaming apps. However, this TV is $180 off and on sale for just $519.99.

Headphones

AirPods: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $109. That's just $10 shy of their all-time price low. These AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $129 at Amazon. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Apple's best-selling, in-ear wireless headphones are on sale and ready to ship. Currently, Amazon has them on sale for $179, which is their second-lowest price ever and just $10 shy of their all-time low. They're IPX4 certified and offer active noise cancellation for the most immersive sound experience.