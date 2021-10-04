Amazon Epic Daily Deals kicks of Black Friday early — biggest sales right now

Amazon wants you to start your holiday shopping today. The Amazon Epic Daily Deals event kicked off this morning with sitewide discounts on everything from AirPods to Alexa smart speakers.
Unlike your every day Amazon deals, today's Amazon Epic Daily Deals are targeting shoppers who want to get their holiday shopping done early. The holiday themed landing page for the event includes aggressive deals on popular items like Disney toys, AirPods, Le Creuset cookware, and more. The deals are open to anyone; no Prime membership is required.
Keep in mind, Black Friday deals will trump many of today's Amazon Epic Daily Deals. So we've added some buying advice to many items we think will be cheaper in November. Likewise, we've flagged devices that are cheaper now than they were last year. So if you want to get Black Friday shopping done early — here as the best Amazon Epic Daily Deals you can get right now.
Amazon Epic Daily Deals at a glance
- Alexa device sale: Alexa devices from $24
- Adidas: up to 55% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more
- American Apparel: tops/bottoms from $8
- Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179
- Athleisure wear: yoga pants, workout tops from $6
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, more
- Blu-ray movie sets: Star Trek, Indiana Jones from 45% off
- Books: best sellers from $4
- Bose: headphones and speakers from $129
- Bowflex: home gym deals extra 25% off sale prices
- Camping gear: Coleman, Igloo, Zippo from $8
- Chromebooks: HP, Lenovo, Acer up to 50% off
- Clothing: up to 50% off Anne Klein, Bulova, Izod,
- Deep fryers: Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, more from $24
- External hard drives: Seagate, WD, more from $38
- Fitness equipment: deals from $6
- Garmin smartwatches: up to 40% off deals from $179
- Gift cards: Old Navy, Adidas, Cold Stone
- Groceries: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- Gym bags: Puma, Nike, Adidas from $12
- Halloween: costumes from $10
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $139
- Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10
- Heating/cooling: fans and air conditioners from $12
- Juicing machines: save on NutriBullet, Breville, more
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot
- Keurig coffee makers: machines from $69
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- LifeStraw: up to 50% off water filters
- Luggage/travel: sets and accessories from from $8
- Magazines: 90% off Food & Wine, Real Simple, more
- Nike: up to $50 off sneakers & shorts
- Nvidia RTX GPUs: up to $140 off video cards
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- OLED TVs: up to $1,500 off LG and Sony
- Pet food/supplies: save on Blue, Fresh Step, Wellness
- PS5 games: deals from $29
- Robot vacuums: iRobot, Shark, more from $129
- School supplies: Notebooks, Elmer's Glue from $5
- Sneakers: Skechers, New Balance, Asics from $19
- Surface laptops: from $599
- Swimming pool toys: up to 60% off inflatables
- Xbox Series X|S games: from $19
- Xmas decor: lights, stockings more from $2
Amazon Devices
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon
The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. The speaker is now on sale for $24.99, which is just $5 shy of last year's price low. View Deal
Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $33 @ Amazon
For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $33.99. However, keep in mind it normally drops to $24.99 during the holidays. View Deal
Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $59 @ Amazon
The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. It's likely to drop at least an extra $10 during the holidays. View Deal
Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon
The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This tablet is now $79, but it hit $64 last November. View Deal
All-new Kindle: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon
The Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now just $59 and a perfect way to keep busy. It includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited. (It was $5 cheaper last November, but it's still a solid price at $59). View Deal
Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon
The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage. Now $45 off and bundled with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited, it's one of the best Kindle deals you can get. (It's just $5 shy of last year's price low). View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell Wired (2021): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon
Back Friday cheap: The Ring Video Doorbell Wired works well, produces a quality image and has a slim profile. You'll need a Ring Protect subscription (starting at $3/month) if you want to save recordings. Also, keep in mind that this video doorbell doesn't work with your existing doorbell chime, so you'll need to tack on an extra $20 or so to purchase a Ring Chime. The Ring Video Doorbell w/ Chime is on sale for $74. Both are at the same price they were last Black Friday. View Deal
Tech for Kids
Echo Dot for Kids (4th gen): was $59 now $39 @Amazon
Little ones are becoming more tech savvy every day, and it's never too early to treat your kid with an adorable Echo Dot disguised as either a panda or a tiger. Not only will this make a great addition to your child's bedroom, it's also designed to read bedtime stories from Disney, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, and others (with parental controls, of course). It's just $5 shy of its all-time low. View Deal
Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
Black Friday cheap: The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. It's now at the same price it was last November. View Deal
Fire 7 Kids Pro (2021): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
Black Friday cheap: The Fire 7 Kids Pro is on sale for the first time since its release. The new tablet is designed for older kids (over 6 years of age) and comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids. You also get a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.View Deal
Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $109 now $69 @ Amazon
The Kindle Kids Edition gives your kid(s) a simplified interface, reading comprehension tools, a year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), a 2-year "worry-free-guarantee" warranty, and a colorful magnetic case. Plus, there are no special offer ads on the lock screen. It's just $5 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal
Mandalorian The Child Stand: was $64 now $49 @ Amazon
Give your Echo Dot a Stars Wars-theme makeover. This deal, which saves you $15, includes a baby Yoda stand with long, green pointy ears for your Echo Dot. (Echo Dot is also included). View Deal
Echo Show 5 Kids: was $94 now $59 @ Amazon
Cheaper than Black Friday! This Echo Show 5 is designed specifically for kids. Kids can ask Alexa to play videos, help with homework, and make video calls to approved contacts. It also has parental controls and includes one year of Amazon Kids Plus with access to over 15,000 videos, audiobooks, and more. It's now $30 cheaper than last year's holiday price. View Deal
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $89 @ Amazon
The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is now at its cheapest price ever, which makes this an excellent buy if you're looking for a kid-friendly tablet. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year worry-free guarantee (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited. It could drop an extra $20 off next month. View Deal
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2021): was $139 now $89 @ Amazon
The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is made for school-age kids. It includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. You also get a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. It could drop an extra $20 off next month.View Deal
Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2021): was $199 now $139 @ Amazon
The new Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is made for kids aged 6 through 12. It comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal
TVs
Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $139 @ Amazon
Amazon's Fire TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. Fire TVs also come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, Amazon Fire TVs start at just $139. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), there are plenty solid bargains as part of the Amazon Epic Daily Deals event. View Deal
Insignia 42" F20 Fire TV: was $289 now $229 @ Amazon
The Insignia F20 is part of Amazon's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. Perfect for shoppers on a budget, the 1080p TV features DTS TruSurround audio, three HDMI ports, and a voice remote with Alexa integration. If you need a cheap smart TV for your living room — and don't need 4K resolution — this is one of the best cheap deals we've seen. View Deal
Toshiba C350 43" 4K Fire TV: was $369 now $309 @ Amazon
The C530 is part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its Epic Daily Deals event, the new TV is $60 off. View Deal
Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
Big-screen TVs will undergo massive price drops over the holidays. Take for instance the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV. As part of Amazon's Epic Daily Deals event — it's now on sale for $349. It features access to all of your favorite streaming apps and includes an Alexa voice remote control. View Deal
Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $549 now $389 @ Amazon
The Insignia F30 is part of Amazon's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It offers HDR support, DTS Studio Sound, and an Alexa voice remote that lets you control your TV via voice commands. Already on sale, it's one of the best deals you'll find for fans of Amazon's Fire TVs. View Deal
Insignia 65" 4K Fire TV: was $699 now $519 @ Amazon
If you're looking for a big-screen TV, but don't have an endless budget, this 65-inch Insignia should be high on your list. Like all Fire TVs, it gives you quick access to all major streaming apps. However, this TV is $180 off and on sale for just $519.99. View Deal
Headphones
AirPods: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $109. That's just $10 shy of their all-time price low. These AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal
AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon
For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $129 at Amazon. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
Apple's best-selling, in-ear wireless headphones are on sale and ready to ship. Currently, Amazon has them on sale for $179, which is their second-lowest price ever and just $10 shy of their all-time low. They're IPX4 certified and offer active noise cancellation for the most immersive sound experience. View Deal
AirPods Max: was $549 now $489 @ Amazon
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $489.View Deal