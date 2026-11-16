Best early Black Friday 2026 deals LIVE: I've vetted hundreds of sales — my top picks

Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy just about anything. Whether you're shopping for a new TV or a new air fryer, right now is when you'll find the lowest prices of the year. That's not to say every Black Friday deal is spectacular — there are definitely a lot of duds — but November is unbeatable when it comes to retailer discounts.

I've been tracking Black Friday deals for over a decade and on this live blog I'm highlighting the best deals ahead of November 27. I'll list discounts on items the Toms' Guide team has tested, owns, or recommends. I'll also offer some buying advice on which retailers offer the best prices and how to avoid overpaying for items you think you need — but probably don't. For more deals, check out our larger Black Friday deals guide.