Live
Best early Black Friday 2026 deals LIVE: I've vetted hundreds of sales — my top picks
The biggest discounts on our favorite devices
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Latest updates
3. Top deals
Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy just about anything. Whether you're shopping for a new TV or a new air fryer, right now is when you'll find the lowest prices of the year. That's not to say every Black Friday deal is spectacular — there are definitely a lot of duds — but November is unbeatable when it comes to retailer discounts.
I've been tracking Black Friday deals for over a decade and on this live blog I'm highlighting the best deals ahead of November 27. I'll list discounts on items the Toms' Guide team has tested, owns, or recommends. I'll also offer some buying advice on which retailers offer the best prices and how to avoid overpaying for items you think you need — but probably don't. For more deals, check out our larger Black Friday deals guide.
Quick Links
- shop early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- Skechers: sneakers from $25 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Nectar: up to 50% off top-rated mattresses @ Nectar
- iPads: deals from $399 @ Amazon
- LG 65" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
- Home decor: up to 45% off sitewide @ The Home Depot
- Laptops: deals from $699 @ Dell
Top Deals
LIVE: Latest Updates
Save $1,300 on the amazing LG C6 OLED...
I purchased my first OLED TV a few Black Fridays ago. It remains one of my favorite tech purchases of all time. If you've been looking to go OLED — Black Friday is the perfect opportunity because it's when you'll find the lowest prices of the year.
For example, right now you can get the 65-inch LG C6 4K OLED TV for $1,399. That's a whopping $1,300 off its regular price. The LG C6 OLED TV got a near-perfect 4.5-star review from us for its triple-threat combination of bright visuals, gorgeous colors and excellent gaming features. In other words, it's the OLED TV to buy.
- LG 65" C6 4K OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
The holiday season is here...
Black Friday season has officially started! I know, Thanksgiving is still a few days out, but practically every major retailer has released some form of official Black Friday sale already. On this live blog I'll be spotlighting the best early deals you can get today as well as offering buying advice on finding the best deals and devices. So let's get started...
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