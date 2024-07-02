The iPad Pro 2024 is my favorite tablet — and it’s up to $200 off in this early Prime Day deal

Prime Day doesn’t start until July 16, but we’re already seeing a lot of incredible deals. One of the best deals I’ve seen so far is for my current favorite iPad. So if you’re looking to upgrade your Apple slate or buy one for the first time, this is an iPad deal worth checking out.

Right now, the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 is on sale for $1,198 on Amazon. This entry-level model with 256GB normally sells for $1,299, meaning you can save $100 via this sale. Amazon is also selling the iPad Pro M4 with 2TB for $2,099, which is $200 off its normal price. While the iPad Pro isn’t exactly cheap even with these sales, I say it’s worth it if you want a tablet with what I consider the most gorgeous OLED display out there.

13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,198 @ Amazon

One of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera.

13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/2TB): was $2,299 now $2,099 @ Amazon

If you need more storage, you can opt for this model featuring 2TB of storage. This version also features a slightly more powerful M4 chip. Like the iPad Pro listed above, this slate has a 13-inch tandem OLED display and has the same lightweight design.

In my iPad Pro 2024 review, I said this is the tablet I’ve been waiting for. The tandem OLED display is a huge reason. To my eyes, the screen is both bright and colorful. The contrast between dark and light elements is astonishing, delivering beautiful photos and videos. Everything from videos to comic books looks absolutely stunning on the display.

The iPad Pro 2024 is also the thinnest Apple product ever produced, according to the company. The size and weight differences might not be impressive on paper, but they make a big difference in the real world. It’s much easier to hold the new iPad Pro for longer periods than its predecessor.

Another great design choice was making the front camera landscape-oriented instead of portrait-oriented. This makes participating in video calls, taking selfies and using FaceID to unlock the iPad Pro feel more intuitive.

The M4-powered iPad Pro also delivers excellent performance. You can have multiple open tabs and applications without experiencing a slowdown, even while playing a video. Like the Apple M3 chip, the M4 processor utilizes 3nm technology and features hardware-accelerated mesh shading, ray tracing and Dynamic Caching — which ensures a smooth gaming experience for games optimized for Apple silicon. The efficiency of M4 also delivers excellent battery life, as demonstrated by our lab test where the iPad Pro lasted for nearly 14 hours.

The iPad Pro 2024 is now my favorite tablet thanks to its vivid OLED display, ultraportable design, speedy M4-powered performance and incredible battery life. We might see a steeper sale during Amazon Prime Day proper, but this is still a solid deal worth taking advantage of while it lasts.