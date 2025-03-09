Huge Apple sale live on Amazon — save big on Apple Watch 10, MacBook Air and more
Apple Watch 10 just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon
Apple is one of the most coveted brands on the market — but it's no secret that their gadgets can cost a pretty penny. While many are willing to pay full price for the first-class devices, the good news is you don't always have to!
Amazon is currently discounting select Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. For instance, the Apple Watch 10 is now down to $299 — which happens to be its lowest price ever! If you're constantly misplacing your belongings, you can snag the Apple AirTag 4 pack for just $69. Hoping to upgrade your AirPods? The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now $169.
Below, I've rounded up all the best Apple deals I could find on Amazon. Here are my 13 favorite discounted devices from the sale. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes).
Quick Links
- shop all Apple deals on Amazon
- AirTag: was $29 now $22
- AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69
- AirPods 4: was $129 now $117
- AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169
- Apple Watch SE (40mm/GPS): was $249 now $169
- Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $299
- 11" iPad Pro (M4/WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $849
- 13" iPad Pro (M4/Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099
- MacBook Air 15" (M3/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,199
- MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399
Best Apple Deals
The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $7 right now.
Save nearly $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best wireless earbuds. Our AirPods Pro 2 review found excellent sound quality, great noise cancelling performance and immersive Spatial audio.
The Apple Watch SE (2022) is the best budget Apple Watch and one of the best affordable smartwatches on the market today, even before a discount. For folks with smaller wrists, the 40mm SE is Apple’s lightest and easiest-wearing smartwatch. It also offers the same battery life, water resistance and many of the same features as the pricier Series 10.
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.
The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
Apple's MacBook Air M3 is a force to be reckoned with. The MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 combines performance and portability to make a superb laptop that will impress anyone. With its gorgeous 13.6-inch display, over 15 hours of battery life and a nice boost in performance with its 16GB of RAM, it's already a winner in our books — now made even better with more than a $260 discount.
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made. Note: Make sure to click the on-page coupon code to get this price at checkout.
At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's new M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, and 12MP camera.
Need something a little bigger? The M3 MacBook Air can also be had with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864). What else can you expect? Fantastic performance from its M3 chip, class-leading battery life at just over 15 hours, along with a 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Oh, and a $300 discount thanks to this deal.
Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. As we said in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, you also get a sharper 12MP Center Stage webcam and extended battery life of over 18 hours in our testing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I spent two weeks with the iPad mini 7 and it reignited my love for smaller tablets
iPad Air M3 and iPad 11 surprisingly miss out on Apple's C1 modem