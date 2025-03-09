Huge Apple sale live on Amazon — save big on Apple Watch 10, MacBook Air and more

Apple Watch 10 just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon

Apple Deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Apple is one of the most coveted brands on the market — but it's no secret that their gadgets can cost a pretty penny. While many are willing to pay full price for the first-class devices, the good news is you don't always have to!

Amazon is currently discounting select Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. For instance, the Apple Watch 10 is now down to $299 — which happens to be its lowest price ever! If you're constantly misplacing your belongings, you can snag the Apple AirTag 4 pack for just $69. Hoping to upgrade your AirPods? The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now $169.

Below, I've rounded up all the best Apple deals I could find on Amazon. Here are my 13 favorite discounted devices from the sale. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Best Apple Deals

Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $7 right now.

Apple AirTag 4 pack
Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69 at Amazon

Save nearly $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $117 at Amazon

The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best wireless earbuds. Our AirPods Pro 2 review found excellent sound quality, great noise cancelling performance and immersive Spatial audio.

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm)
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $169 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE (2022) is the best budget Apple Watch and one of the best affordable smartwatches on the market today, even before a discount. For folks with smaller wrists, the 40mm SE is Apple’s lightest and easiest-wearing smartwatch. It also offers the same battery life, water resistance and many of the same features as the pricier Series 10.

Apple 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB)
Apple 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $349 now $259 at Amazon

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS)
Lowest price!
Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

Apple 13" iPad Air (M2)
Apple 13" iPad Air (M2): was $799 now $699 at Amazon

The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M3/512GB)
Lowest price!
Apple MacBook Air 13" (M3/512GB): was $1,099 now $836 at Amazon

Apple's MacBook Air M3 is a force to be reckoned with. The MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 combines performance and portability to make a superb laptop that will impress anyone. With its gorgeous 13.6-inch display, over 15 hours of battery life and a nice boost in performance with its 16GB of RAM, it's already a winner in our books — now made even better with more than a $260 discount.

Apple 11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB)
New price low!
Apple 11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made. Note: Make sure to click the on-page coupon code to get this price at checkout.

Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB)
Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's new M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, and 12MP camera.

Apple MacBook Air 15" (M3/512GB)
Apple MacBook Air 15" (M3/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,199 at Amazon

Need something a little bigger? The M3 MacBook Air can also be had with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864). What else can you expect? Fantastic performance from its M3 chip, class-leading battery life at just over 15 hours, along with a 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Oh, and a $300 discount thanks to this deal.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB)
Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon

Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. As we said in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, you also get a sharper 12MP Center Stage webcam and extended battery life of over 18 hours in our testing.

Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

