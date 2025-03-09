Huge Apple sale live on Amazon — save big on Apple Watch 10, MacBook Air and more

Apple is one of the most coveted brands on the market — but it's no secret that their gadgets can cost a pretty penny. While many are willing to pay full price for the first-class devices, the good news is you don't always have to!

Amazon is currently discounting select Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. For instance, the Apple Watch 10 is now down to $299 — which happens to be its lowest price ever! If you're constantly misplacing your belongings, you can snag the Apple AirTag 4 pack for just $69. Hoping to upgrade your AirPods? The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now $169.

Below, I've rounded up all the best Apple deals I could find on Amazon. Here are my 13 favorite discounted devices from the sale. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Best Apple Deals

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $7 right now.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69 at Amazon Save nearly $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $117 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Lowest price! Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

Apple 13" iPad Air (M2): was $799 now $699 at Amazon The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

Lowest price! Apple MacBook Air 13" (M3/512GB): was $1,099 now $836 at Amazon Apple's MacBook Air M3 is a force to be reckoned with. The MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 combines performance and portability to make a superb laptop that will impress anyone. With its gorgeous 13.6-inch display, over 15 hours of battery life and a nice boost in performance with its 16GB of RAM, it's already a winner in our books — now made even better with more than a $260 discount.

New price low! Apple 11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Amazon The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made. Note: Make sure to click the on-page coupon code to get this price at checkout.