Epic Nintendo Switch sale is live from $4 — 17 Mario Day deals I'm shopping now

Deals
By
published

I found the best Nintendo Switch game deals from $4 for Mario Day

Animated image of Super Mario Wonder game with Toms Guide act fast logo
(Image credit: Nintendo / Future)
Jump to:

Mario Day is finally here! This could be the last time we celebrate Mario Day (MAR 10, get it?) before the release of the Nintendo Switch 2.

So, now is truly the time to snag some deals on any of the best Nintendo Switch games you've missed out on.

For starters, Nintendo is offering Switch game deals from $4. This includes some of Mario's greatest hits like Super Mario Bros Wonder on sale for $41.

Or, if you're more of a Zelda fan, you can score The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on sale for $44 at Woot.

I've shared all my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals below, so keep scrolling to see them. Plus, check out this Apple sale over at Amazon.

Quick links — digital game deals

Quick Links — physical game deals

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Lego 2K Drive
Lego 2K Drive: was $19 now $17 at Amazon

Ever wanted to speed around a race track in a sports car built entirely of plastic-bricks? Lego 2K Drive brings that dream to life in a content-rich open-world racing experience. There's a Story mode, as well as individual cups, and you'll need to master drifting, boosting and power-ups if you want to claim a spot on the podium.

View Deal
Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb: was $29 now $24 at Amazon

Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you.

View Deal
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics: was $49 now $29 at Walmart

The hotly anticipated Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics features legendary games like X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom 2, all in one compilation. Each game is recreated faithfully with new modes that make them better than ever.

View Deal
Persona 5 Royal
Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $33 at Amazon

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

View Deal
Monster Hunter Stories Collection
Monster Hunter Stories Collection: was $59 now $33 at Amazon

Monster Hunter Stories is basically Monster Hunter plus Pokémon. If that wasn't enough to convince you to grab a copy, this collection of games features tough boss battles, cute monsters to collect and gorgeous graphics. It also features fully voice acted cutscenes, an upgrade from the original version of the Monster Hunter Stories game that released on 3DS.

View Deal
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.

View Deal
Animal Crossing New Horizons
Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $39 at Woot!

This is one of the games that helped get many people through a tough couple of years, letting you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to that island, and turn into a villager's paradise.
Price check: $52 @ Amazon

View Deal
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy

Luigi's Mansion 2 is back better than ever with a remastered version for your Nintendo Switch. Venture into some haunted mansions as you retrieve pieces of the Dark Moon to restore peace in the afterlife. Solve challenges, explore creepy mansions, and suck up pesky ghosts with your Poltergust 5000.
Price check: $57 @ Amazon

View Deal
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $42 at Woot!

Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.

View Deal
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 at Woot!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

View Deal
See more Gaming Deals
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Massive Nintendo Switch game sale from $14 — here’s 15 deals I’d buy from Amazon, Walmart and more
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Epic Nintendo Switch weekend sale is live — 23 deals I'd buy from $4
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD
Massive Nintendo Switch game sale from $19 — 17 deals I'd buy from Amazon, Walmart and more retailers
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Epic Switch game deals from $17 at Amazon, Walmart and more — here's 19 deals I'm adding to my cart
Animated image of Super Mario Wonder game with Toms Guide act fast logo
Epic Nintendo Switch game sale is live from $4 — 29 deals I'm shopping now
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe screenshot
Massive Nintendo Switch game sale — 11 deals I'd buy from $14
Latest in Nintendo
Animated image of Super Mario Wonder game with Toms Guide act fast logo
Epic Nintendo Switch sale is live from $4 — 17 Mario Day deals I'm shopping now
Switch 2 and Mario
Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing just revealed Wi-Fi 6 and NFC — but that's not all
Switch 2 console and logo
Nintendo Switch 2 — analyst just tipped release window
Animated image of Super Mario Wonder game with Toms Guide act fast logo
Epic Nintendo Switch game sale is live from $4 — 29 deals I'm shopping now
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 release could be in mid-June, claims ex-Nintendo employee
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — analyst just gave his price prediction ahead of launch
Latest in Deals
LG C4 OLED TV with deal tag
Hurry! The epic LG C4 OLED TV just got a huge price cut at Amazon
Animated image of Super Mario Wonder game with Toms Guide act fast logo
Epic Nintendo Switch sale is live from $4 — 17 Mario Day deals I'm shopping now
Hisense TV, Samsung TV, and TCL TV shown side by side
March Madness TV deals are live — 11 big-screen TV sales I'd shop from $348
Apple Deals
Huge Apple sale live on Amazon — save big on Apple Watch 10, MacBook Air and more
Anthropologie store front with Killer Deals tag
Anthropologie spring sale takes 30% off furniture and decor — 11 deals I'm shopping for my home
Hulu / Disney Plus streaming bundle deal
Disney Plus and Hulu bundle deal is too good to miss — get both for just $2.99 a month now
More about nintendo
Switch 2 and Mario

Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing just revealed Wi-Fi 6 and NFC — but that's not all

Switch 2 console and logo

Nintendo Switch 2 — analyst just tipped release window
A white Sigma BF camera

I tried 5 next-level cameras, from the Sigma BF to a cutting-edge drone — here's why they made me rethink photography
See more latest
Most Popular
LG C4 OLED TV with deal tag
Hurry! The epic LG C4 OLED TV just got a huge price cut at Amazon
The Amerisleep AS6 mattress on a white bedframe
Sleep Awareness Week mattress sales 2025: Save up to $1,000 on luxury hybrid and memory foam beds
Apple Deals
Huge Apple sale live on Amazon — save big on Apple Watch 10, MacBook Air and more
Hisense TV, Samsung TV, and TCL TV shown side by side
March Madness TV deals are live — 11 big-screen TV sales I'd shop from $348
Anthropologie store front with Killer Deals tag
Anthropologie spring sale takes 30% off furniture and decor — 11 deals I'm shopping for my home
Hulu / Disney Plus streaming bundle deal
Disney Plus and Hulu bundle deal is too good to miss — get both for just $2.99 a month now
MacBook Air M3
Holy smokes! The MacBook Air M3 just fell to its lowest ever price at Amazon
Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL
Hurry! This incredible Ninja indoor grill just dropped to $169 at Amazon — $110 off!
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 earbuds
Sennheiser's flagship wireless earbuds just dropped to their lowest price — save $110 right now
Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
Huge Home Depot spring sale live — 27 deals I’d shop on grills, patio furniture, appliances and more