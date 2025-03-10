Epic Nintendo Switch sale is live from $4 — 17 Mario Day deals I'm shopping now

Mario Day is finally here! This could be the last time we celebrate Mario Day (MAR 10, get it?) before the release of the Nintendo Switch 2.

So, now is truly the time to snag some deals on any of the best Nintendo Switch games you've missed out on.

For starters, Nintendo is offering Switch game deals from $4. This includes some of Mario's greatest hits like Super Mario Bros Wonder on sale for $41.

Or, if you're more of a Zelda fan, you can score The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on sale for $44 at Woot.

I've shared all my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals below, so keep scrolling to see them. Plus, check out this Apple sale over at Amazon.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Lego 2K Drive: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Ever wanted to speed around a race track in a sports car built entirely of plastic-bricks? Lego 2K Drive brings that dream to life in a content-rich open-world racing experience. There's a Story mode, as well as individual cups, and you'll need to master drifting, boosting and power-ups if you want to claim a spot on the podium.

Cult of the Lamb: was $29 now $24 at Amazon Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $33 at Amazon Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Monster Hunter Stories Collection: was $59 now $33 at Amazon Monster Hunter Stories is basically Monster Hunter plus Pokémon. If that wasn't enough to convince you to grab a copy, this collection of games features tough boss battles, cute monsters to collect and gorgeous graphics. It also features fully voice acted cutscenes, an upgrade from the original version of the Monster Hunter Stories game that released on 3DS.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $42 at Woot! Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.