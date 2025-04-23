Walmart Plus Week announced — dates and best early deals now

It's official — Walmart Plus Week will return this year with its week-long savings event! The members-only sale will begin on April 28 and run through May 4. Both new and loyal Walmart Plus members will be able to take advantage of the special deals and exciting rewards.

Some of next week's perks include one free express delivery, 50¢ off every gallon of fuel at participating Exxon and Mobil stations, and six months of Paramount Plus with a Showtime plan. And of course, we can expect to see epic discounts on some of our favorite products across tech, home, outdoor, apparel and more.

In order to reap these benefits, you must be a Walmart Plus member. Right now, you can get a 30-day Walmart Plus trial for free. After that, you will be charged $98/year or $12.95/month. For returning or expired Walmart Plus members only, Walmart is currently taking 50% off its annual Walmart Plus membership.

Looking to shop some early deals? Below, I've rounded up some of my favorite discounted items that you grab ahead of Walmart Plus Week. For more ways to save, see our Walmart promo codes page.

Returning members only! Walmart Plus: was $98/year now $49/year @ Walmart

Walmart Plus: $98/year @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month on a rolling basis), it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost. Walmart Plus comes with a free 30-day trial.

My Favorite Deals

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14.

Lego sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $14. The sale includes Disney characters, Lego Star Wars, Lego Super Mario and more.

Switch games sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $14. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.

Bissell floor care: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Looking to get a head start on spring cleaning? Bissell vacuums and floor care can get the job done right. Even better? The brand is now offering up to 50% off at Walmart. Shop handheld vacuums, carpet cleaners, stick vacuums and more (all for less).

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you get ready for the upcoming season. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.

Best Xbox Controller Microsoft Xbox Series X/S controller: was $59 now $44 at Walmart You can grab the Xbox Series X controller while saving $15. It's a nice discount to a controller that prioritizes simplicity and comfort over the rival DualSense. Anyone who has played on an Xbox will recognise the classic layout and grip, which makes this a go-to gamepad for long gaming sessions. PC gamers will also find a lot to like, as the controller is compatible with Windows — this is one of my favorite options for when my keyboard and mouse can't perform, such as in racing games.

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $19 at Walmart If you don't have a 4K TV but still want an upgrade, you're in luck. Right now, the Roku Express HD streaming device is on sale. If you have a 4K TV there are better options, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.

JBL Go 4: was $49 now $34 at Walmart Our JBL Go 4 review determined that this is the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for those on a budget. Small enough to take traveling, it still packs enough performance to soundtrack small gatherings while bringing useful features like IP67 water and dust protection, and multi-point connectivity. It also comes in a variety of fun colors.

Keurig K-Express Essentials : was $59 now $35 at Walmart The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $38 at Walmart Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.

Nutribullet PRO Blender: was $78 now $59 at Walmart Available in four colors, the Nutribullet PRO Blender is a serious bit of kit for your kitchen. Blending with a 900-watt motor and powerful stainless steel extractor blades means whipping up your morning smoothie or late-night milkshake is impressively simple. We called it the "reigning champ of affordable blenders" in our full review, and now it's almost half price.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $87 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Ninja Foodi 8.5qt Multi-Cooker: was $119 now $98 at Walmart Limited for space? The Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker is a 6-in-1 set that'll become a slow cooker, food warmer, nonstick pot, saute pan, steamer, stock pot, dutch oven and utensil, whilst only taking up a small area of your kitchen. And Triple Fusion heat technology means you can cook up to 30% faster than conventional ovens. Speedy cooking without needing to buy several appliances, all for just $98.

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $158 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $140 off the regular price. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this spring. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 at Walmart The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This newer model includes a USB-C charging case.

Meta Quest 3S (128GB): was $299 now $269 at Walmart This is one of the best headsets for your money on the market right now, offering pretty much everything that most people want from a headset at a reduced price. You will find great performance and an expansive app library alongside a compact design, as we discuss further in our Meta Quest 3S review. It was very deserving of 4 stars and our Tom's Guide Recommended award.

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $329 at Walmart The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

LG 70" 4K LED TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $699 now $649 at Walmart It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.