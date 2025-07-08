Walmart’s anti-Prime Day sale is live from $3 — 31 deals I’d shop now on apparel, TVs, Apple and more
Walmart’s deals event is giving Prime Day a run for its money
Prime Day is here, but not all the best sales come from Amazon. Walmart is going head to head with the online mega retailer and offering some stellar savings of its own.
Right now Walmart’s sale has epic deals starting from $3. For starters, you can snag 50% off Walmart Plus membership to get free delivery on your online purchases, discounts on gas and more.
If your garden needs a refresh, you can currently shop patio and garden furniture deals from $4. Plus, Walmart is offering some of the best Apple deals of the year so far, like the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Canceling on sale for $119 — their lowest price ever!
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Walmart anti-Prime Day deals. If you want to check out the competition, stay tuned to our Prime Day deals live blog.
Editor's Choice
Walmart Plus: was $98/year now $49/year @ Walmart
For returning/expired Walmart Plus members only, Walmart is taking 50% off its annual Walmart Plus membership. The discount comes right in time for this anti-Prime Day sale!
Walmart apparel: deals from $3 @ Walmart
Walmart is taking up to 50% off a range of apparel, shoes and accessories in its current sale. You can even score discounts on big-name brands like Levi's, Crocs, Reebok and more.
Switch 2: check stock @ Walmart
Walmart kicked of this week's sale with a Switch 2 restock in which one of our own Tom's Guide staff members was able to score a console. They don't have stock this second, but it's worth keeping an eye. All the consoles can be seen via this link.
Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart
Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your garden. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.
Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart
We're huge Crocs fans at Tom's Guide and right now Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen at Walmart all year.
Switch games/accessories sale: deals from $12 @ Walmart
Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games and accessories. The sale includes Mario and Zelda video games, controllers, gaming headsets and more.
Lego sale: deals from $10 @ Walmart
Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $10. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Super Mario, and more. Lego sales are common, but Walmart's sale stands out for having a wide range of sets on sale.
Grills and accessories: deals from $12 @ Walmart
From Weber to Blackstone (and many notable brands in between), Walmart is having a huge sale on grills and outdoor cooking accessories with many deals under $100 mark. With barbecue season officially here, Walmart has tons of grill options to choose from — without breaking the bank!
Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more.
Smart TVs: deals from $88 @ Walmart
Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $88. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.
Deals under $50
Need a cheap pair of wired on-ear headphones? These Sony 'phones will do the trick. They're lightweight, sturdy and have 30mm drivers for bright, clear sound. And you don't need to take my word for it — these popular headphones have a 4.3 star rating based on customer reviews.
Price check: $9 @ Amazon
Wireless earbuds have come a long way, and now, you can get a solid-sounding pair of buds for under $25. While not all budget earbuds are up to par, the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are an ace pick. They got a 4-star rating in our Jlab Go Air Pop review for their satisfying sound, 7-hour battery life and IPX4 water resistance rating.
Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.
Our JBL Go 4 review determined that this is the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for those on a budget. Small enough to take traveling, it still packs enough performance to soundtrack small gatherings while bringing useful features like IP67 water and dust protection, and multi-point connectivity. It also comes in a variety of fun colors.
This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.
This super-cute mini digital camera is a nice find with this discount. Our Fujifilm Instax Pal review said this device is extremely easy to use, and we had plenty of praise for its portable design. While you'll need to tether it to the companion app on your phone, it's perfect for taking fun, retro-style pictures.
Apple Deals
This is the biggest discount we've seen on the AirPods 4. We loved the Apple's earbuds in our AirPods 4 review, with their surprisingly effective ANC being a major a highlight. Transparency mode is a nice added extra. They sound pretty good, too, featuring a more open fit than the AirPods Pro 2.
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This newer model includes a USB-C charging case.
The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.
The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.
Available in a plethora of fun colors, the Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) boast fantastic ANC and a crisp and balanced sound profile. In our AirPods Max review, we were thoroughly impressed by its luxurious design and feel, and we said its spatial audio technology was a "game-changer" for immersive listening.
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers good performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and very good speed.
TV Deals
This 65-inch display has every app you could possibly want as well as plenty of ports for games consoles and more. If you're not familiar with Onn, it's Walmart's in-house electronics brand. We like this TV because it uses the Roku platform as its OS and it's a great pick for shoppers on an extra tight budget.
The TCL QM6K is the perfect deal for a display upgrade. It offers a VRR feature that can push the TV refresh rate to 288Hz and leverages Dolby Vision IQ for sophisticated HDR support. It's a great TV for gamers and comes in a wide range of sizes at incredible prices. We gave it an excellent 4-star rating in our TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV review.
One of the best Roku TVs on shelves has to be the Pro Series Mini-LED. This TV is a fantastic choice for those wanting excellent performance and simplicity. It delivers vibrant visuals, enhanced brightness and Roku's intuitive platform. Offering a premium experience at a lower cost, it’s definitely a deal worth grabbing.
Patio Furniture Deals
Walmart is slashing the price of this folding Adirondack Chair. After this discount, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many summers to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!"
This small outdoor conversation set is available for $190 off the regular price. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this spring. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort.
Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one bench, two single sofas and a coffee table with a tempered tabletop. Made of a solid steel and rattan structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers.
Appliance Deals
The Ninja Creami has been making waves (scoops?) in the home cook world. We gave it 4 stars in our Ninja Creami review. We loved how easy it was to make delicious homemade ice cream. There's a huge range of recipe styles available, such as milkshake, froyo, and even gelato! And as if it couldn't get any better — the Creami is also easy to clean.
Leave your spring cleaning to your digital assistant. The Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum features precision home mapping, powerful suction that makes it great for households with pets, and hands-free cleaning thanks to its Alexa/Google Assistant support.
The 80V 21" is one of Greenworks' most popular mowers. It features a single lever, 5-position height adjustment and promises low-noise one-touch controls.
