Massive Best Buy Tech Fest sale live — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now on TVs, laptops and more

Best Buy's Tech Fest is officially live! The week-long event is exactly what it sounds like — a savings extravaganza with deals on all of the top-rated tech brands on the market.

Right now at Best Buy, you can save $999 on the Samsung 65-inch S85D 4K OLED TV, which is currently at its all-time low price. If you're looking to upgrade your streaming set up, Roku is knocking up to 40% off their popular streaming sticks and TVs. In the market for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones? The Beats Studio Pro headphones are now $180 off.

The sale takes place from now through Sunday, but there's no telling which items will sell out before then. So, check out my 25 favorite deals from Best Buy's Tech Fest — and get shopping! For more ways to save, take a look at our Best Buy coupon codes.

Editor's Choice

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99 now $59 at Best Buy If you don't need a spotlight or a floodlight, the Stick Up Cam is a cheaper way to monitor the inside or outside of your house. It features 1080p video and two-way talk. This deal is available for both the wired and wireless models in black or white.

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $569 now $449 at Best Buy If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum at an affordable price, this V11 does the job. With its lightweight design, it’s easy to maneuver around the home. The LCD screen displays three cleaning modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time — up to 60 minutes. And if you have pets, the anti-tangle brush will tackle stubborn hair.

New price low! Samsung 65" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $999 at Best Buy You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

TVs

Pioneer 55" 4K TV: was $299 now $199 at Best Buy Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a perfect living room TV.

TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $349 at Best Buy Being an entry-level QLED, the TCL Q6 won't blast your face with brightness like a pricey Mini-LED TV. However, you are getting well-rounded performance, the Google TV smart platform, and super-low input lag for gaming. It's a great pick if you just want a decent, 65-inch 4K TV for a low price.

Samsung 65" S90D OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D OLED TV is a true stunner and one with several features that make it ideal for sports fans, gamers, and entertainment enthusiasts alike. With Dolby Atmos support, a 144Hz refresh rate, and AI upscaling, the Samsung S90D brings out all the stops, and it's made all the better thanks to an unbeatable new price.

Samsung 77" S84D 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,499 at Best Buy This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV comes in at an incredible price after this discount. Its OLED panel promises rich contrast with deep blacks, plus you get Dolby Atmos sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10/HDR 10+ support, although gamers should note that there are no HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz.

Laptops

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2/16GB): was $999 now $749 at Best Buy It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 remains one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at its lowest price ever.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy The Surface Laptop 7 is powered by a Snapdragon X Plus processor so it can take on any AI-heavy tasks you throw its way. It also features a 13.8-inch PixelSense (2304 x 1536) 120Hz display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF w/ RTX 4060: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Apple 15" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy Yes, there's a new M4 MacBook Air, but its M3-based predecessor is an epic value. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Headphones

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.