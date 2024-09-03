Last call! 39 Labor Day sales I'd buy before they expire

It was bound to happen. Although Labor Day is officially over, the vast majority of retailers have extended their Labor Day sales through the end of the week. So if you're in need of a new pair of sneakers, laptop or coffee machine — here's your last chance.

I've rounded up 39 of the best last-minute Labor Day sales you can score at retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon and Best Buy. Remember, the next major retail event won't happen till sometime in October when Prime Big Deal Days kicks off. So this could be your last opportunity to score the deal you want.

Editor's Choice

PS5 video game sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Spend these last summer days in front of your TV playing the latest PS5 games. Amazon has dozens of games on sale from $10. The sale includes Elden Ring, Sonic Superstars, The Last of Us, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is extending its massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $51 (was $110, pictured).

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Amazon device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Labor Day sales are still live at Amazon. The retailer is knocking up to 50% off Alexa-powered devices with prices from $19. The sale includes Echo speakers (many of which come with a free smart bulb), Kindles, Fire TVs, Ring security cameras, and more.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $419 @ DreamCloud

Save 50%! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $419 (was $839) or the queen for $665 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Our advice: Buy now as this is the best price we've seen for this excellent mattress.

Smart home

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.

Echo Spot 2024: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $109 now $59 @ Amazon

The best smallest smart display is now bundled with a free smart bulb. We've found that the Echo Show 5 makes for a great bedside companion and also works great on a desk, so you can see and control all your smart home devices from one central hub.

Nest Cam (wired): was $99 now $79 @ Best Buy

If you're looking to stay within the Google ecosystem, the Nest Cam (wired) is a great indoor security camera. You can read our Nest Cam (wired) review, but the tl;dr is this: It delivers excellent video quality, will record up to three hours of video even if your internet goes down and gives you person detection without a subscription.

Nest Cam (Battery): was $179 now $129 @ Best Buy

Our favorite outdoor security camera overall, the Nest Cam is currently on sale in this Best Buy deal. One reason we gave the Nest Cam (Battery) such high praise was its excellent video quality, great battery life, and the fact that you get person, package, and vehicle detection for free — something that many other companies charge for. Of course, you will have to sign up for a subscription ($6/month) if you want to save videos, but the price could be worth it.

Amazon Echo Hub: was $179 now $144 @ Amazon

Since its launch, Amazon has sold its Echo Hub for $179. So we're naturally excited to see it get its price drop. If you own smart home devices and don't have a control panel to control them, this is the deal for you. In our Amazon Echo Hub review we said the Editor's Choice device puts every aspect of your smart home at your fingertips with the ability to connect to thousands of devices effortlessly.

Price check: $144 @ Best Buy

Apple

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $249 @ Target

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $399 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

Apple's latest M3 silicon powers the new MacBook Air. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the lid is closed), and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.

Apparel

Carhartt Women's Loose Fit Lightweight Short-Sleeve: was $24 now from $12 @ Amazon

You'll feel super comfortable and casual sporting this t-shirt with an oversized fit. The crew neck is rugged and durable while still being super soft and lightweight. The shirt comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable.

The Gym People: deals from $14 @ Amazon

From high waist leggings to breathable shorts, Amazon has a wide selection of apparel from The Gym People on sale from $14. Their leggings, for instance, have amassed an average 4.4/5 star rating with over 52,000 reviews. They're comfortably thick, high-waisted, and offer pockets to store all your essentials, whether you're going out for dinner or hitting the gym.

Skechers Go Dri Premier Stripe Polo (Men's): was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Perfect for any occasion, this Skechers Polo offers a classic fit and it's made from a mix of polyester, rayon, and Spandex. It can also wick away sweat to keep you dry and odor free.

Adidas Future Icon Three Stripes Leggings (Women's): was $40 now $22 @ Amazon

Save on these iconic Adidas leggings in various colors and sizes. They feel like a second skin, making them perfect for everyday use or workouts.

Under Armour Rival Fleece Jogger: was $55 now $44 @ Amazon

Fall weather is right around the corner. This Under Armour Rival Fleece Jogger is made of an ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece with a brushed inside for extra warmth. There's also an elastic waistband with external drawcord for added comfort.

Crocs Yukon Vista II Literide Clog (Men's): was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

These Crocs are made with vegan leather, but they feature that same lightweight and comfortable style as other Crocs. With a hook-and-loop closure system — that also pivots forward — you're free to choose between a hands-free slide or secured fit. Croslite foam outsoles can handle the outdoor elements while providing true comfort around the campfire, on the trail, or back home.

Skechers Max Cushioning Slip-ins (Men's): was $104 now $76 @ Amazon

These Skechers are designed for comfort and support thanks in part to their flexible slip-in front (top of shoe) with an exclusive heel pillow that holds your foot securely in place. They also offer air cooled memory foam that provides pressure relief, comfort, and breathability. The cushion also contours to most foot shapes.

Appliances

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in various colors, including rose, oasis, black, and red — some are discounted more than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker: was $119 now $98 @ Walmart

Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.

Nespresso Vertuo Next w Aeroccino Milk Frother: was $229 now $160 @ Amazon

This Nespresso Vertuo Next machine can turn your home into a full on coffee shop. It supports six cup sizes including 5, 8, 12, and 18-oz., as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. The included Aeroccino frother provides hot or cold milk for your cappuccinos and lattes.

Ninja Combi All-in-One Multicooker: was $229 now $163 @ Amazon

The Ninja Combi All-in-One can turn the most amateur chef into a seasons pro. In our Ninja Combi All in One review, we said this multicooker, oven, and air fryer aces its main goal of turning out a lot of simple food for families with short prep and cook times. We also liked its useful documentation and no-nonsense accessories.

Vacuums

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $88 @ Walmart

For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

iRobot Vacuum & Mop: was $274 now $199 @ Best Buy

The iRobot Y0140 is a budget friendly 2-in-1 bot that can vacuum and mop your floors. It features three levels of powerful suction and it uses a washable microfiber mop pad that's reusable for up to 30 times. It can clean for up to 120 minutes before docking itself for a recharge.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $405 now $329 @ Amazon

Shark is a name known for making high-quality home cleaning devices. While the company may not be as popular in the robot vacuum space as a brand like iRobot, that doesn't make its products any worse. In the case of the AI Ultra, you get a robot vacuum with tons of features like powerful suction, Matrix Clean, and a 60-day self-emptying capacity.

Roborock Q5 Pro+: was $699 now $329 @ Roborock

The Roborock Q5 Pro+ is a steal at $329. With the smarts to both vacuum and mop, this device features Roborock's DuoRoller Brush, which is designed to enhance vacuuming performance on carpets and ensure fewer hair tangles to provide a hassle-free cleaning experience.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum cleaner: was $469 now $349 @ Amazon

The Dyson V8 is currently on sale at Amazon. This cordless vacuum cleaner can transform quickly into a handheld for cleaning stairs, shelves or cars. It has a 40 minute runtime, powerful suction and a hair screw design for removing pet hair from upholstery.

Headphones

Soundcore by Anker Q20i: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Anker makes some of the best budget headphones we've tested and the Soundcore Q20i follow in that tradition. They feature 2 internal and 2 external mics that work in tandem to detect external noise and effectively reduce up to 90% of it, such as planes and car engines. The ANC headphones also offers up to 40 hours of battery life.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick—not that they aren't great for Android, too.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $100 less, these are nearly perfect. Especially if you like to rock a pair in a flashy style like Moonstone.