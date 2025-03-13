I've dug through Best Buy's massive end-of-week sale — here are 27 deals you can’t miss
Get a 65-inch OLED for just $999
March Madness is upon us and Best Buy is celebrating with a massive, end-of-week sale on some of our favorite devices. This week's sale includes some strong TV and laptop deals, but there are also plenty of epic discounts on Apple gear and headphones.
My favorite deal right now is the Samsung 65-inch S85D 4K OLED TV on sale for $999. That's not only an all-time price low for a great TV, but easily my favorite OLED TV deal of the year as it's extremely rare to see a 65-inch OLED anywhere near this price point. (Amazon has it for $2 less, but stock is low).
In addition to TVs, Best Buy has gaming laptops on sale from $479. This is a lower price than last week's sale, but there are some RTX 30-series machines included today, which are almost 50% off. These deals are ok, but I'd recommend gamers spend a little more for an RTX 40-series machine like the Asus Zephyrus G14 OLED Laptop for $1,199. It's got a gorgeous 3K OLED 120Hz display and an RTX 4060 GPU.
Below I've rounded up the top deals in Best Buy's sale. For more ways to save, make sure to take a look at our roundup of the best March Madness TV sales and Best Buy coupon codes.
Editor's Choice
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total members can save $50 on this laptop. You can sign up at Best Buy from $49/year.
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices. Amazon offers it for a few bucks less, but stock is limited.
Score! Best Buy is knocking $300 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra when you choose the "connect this phone to a carrier" option during checkout. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the ultimate Android phone.
AI Laptops
Now this is what I call a price cut! This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512TB SSD.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is designed with several AI-centric features. Slim and sleek from every angle, it sports a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge review, we called it one of our favorite Snapdragon X laptops.
If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life, and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 16 AI stands triumphant. This configuration packs a 16-inch 3K touchscreen display, Core Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X is one of the first Copilot+ PCs to boast a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display. The full spec sheet is equally impressive with a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review said this is "one of the most beautiful laptops we've ever tested" and praised its speedy performance, gorgeous display and super long battery life.
The Surface Laptop 7 is powered by a Snapdragon X Plus processor so it can take on any AI-heavy tasks you throw its way. It also features a 13.8-inch PixelSense (2304 x 1536) 120Hz display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU.
TVs
This Insignia F30 TV comes with a 4K resolution at a shockingly low price. It comes with a large 55" screen that'll make your favorite sports and movies pop. Whether you're watching movies or playing games, it's a great budget-friendly big-screen television.
Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a perfect living room TV.
Being an entry-level QLED, the TCL Q6 won't blast your face with brightness like a pricey Mini-LED TV. However, you are getting well-rounded performance, the Google TV smart platform, and super-low input lag for gaming. It's a great pick if you just want a decent, 65-inch 4K TV for a low price.
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV comes in at an incredible price after this discount. Its OLED panel promises rich contrast with deep blacks, plus you get Dolby Atmos sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10/HDR 10+ support, although gamers should note that there are no HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz.
Gaming Laptops
This budget gaming laptop is ideal for the casual gamer. With a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this is a fantastic entry-level gaming laptop at an even more affordable price. What's more, it houses an RTX 4060 GPU to keep those games playing smooth.
For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
Part Copilot+ PC, part gaming laptop — the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is a beast of a machine. It packs an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chipset, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU. You also get that gorgeous 16-inch 2560 x 1600 OLED display.
Phones
The best cheap phone is getting a much deserving discount. Best Buy has the Pixel 8a for as low as $299 when you choose the option to connect it to a wireless carrier. That's almost half off the Pixel 8a's price, making it hard to pass up on.
Samsung's Galaxy S25 is an excellent entry-level flagship. It features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 review, we said the performance and battery life boosts alone make this year's upgrade worthwhile. Note: Make sure to choose the "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option to get this price.
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)
Apple
The AirPods 4 are the cheapest AirPods that money can buy, and we loved testing them for our four-star review. This is the non-ANC version, but you still get the same great sound, excellent touch controls and comfortable fit as the more expensive variant. This price is the lowest they've ever been since their release last year, thanks to a $30 discount.
The USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation than the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that debuted with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 remains one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at its lowest price ever.