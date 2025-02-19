Hurry! Brooklinen’s epic Presidents’ Day sale is only live for a few more hours
This is your last chance to save up to 50% at Brooklinen
Presidents' Day might be well over, but Brooklinen's sales are still going strong. However, you can consider this your warning — time is running out! Tomorrow marks the final day you can save up to 25% off all bedding at Brooklinen. Plus, if you bundle the brand's high-quality sheet sets, the savings could reach up to a whopping 50% off.
I can tell you from personal experience that these are some deals you don't want to miss. I've been testing out Brooklinen's bedding — pillows, sheets and a duvet — for about a month now. My solid 8 hours of catching Z's each night confirms the theory that investing in high-quality bedding can make all the difference to the quality of your slumber.
Below, I've listed all of my favorite Brooklinen bedding and bath deals that are expiring in just a few short hours. So don't wait — shop all the best deals from the extended Brooklinen Presidents' Day sale while you still can.
Best Brooklinen Deals
I don't know about you but I cannot sleep without a sleep mask! At this point it's probably just become a security blanket but I believe blocking out any and all light helps me sleep more soundly. I have been using this Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask for about five years now and other than the fact that the color is a little worn out from wearing and washing, it's still in great condition. It offers the perfect amount of elasticity and is also machine washable. I've tried several other brands of sleep masks over the years but nothing compares to this breathable, soft and cool to the touch mask. If there's one thing I can't sleep without, it's this.
One of Brooklinen's top-rated pillows, the Marlow, is designed to suit all sleepers, including those prone to sleeping hot. Its fill is crafted from 80% cooling infused memory foam and 20% polyester fibers. I've been sleeping on this pillow for a few weeks now, and I really love how supportive-yet-cushioned it feels under my head and neck. Another cool feature is that you can adjust the loft with the zippers depending on whether you sleep on your back, side or stomach.
Make things simple for yourself and stock up on both sheets and towels in one shot. This popular bedding and bath bundle allows you to pick your favorite core sheet set in the color and size of your choosing and pair it with bath towels and hand towels. The bundle starts at just $159 but price varies depending on the sizes and colors you choose.
This is a great comforter option if you sleep hot, thanks to the excellent temperature regulating properties of natural down. The Brooklinen Down Comforter (Full/Queen) is made from Downmark certified, ethically sourced 100% Hutterite down and encased in a luxuriously smooth cotton sateen cover. You can choose between three weights, based on how you sleep. If you're looking for a hypoallergenic comforter option, I would recommend the Down Alternative Comforter that uses hypoallergenic microfiber to mimic the exact feel of down. That's the version I've been using and it's super fluffy and soft without being too warm. It's also cheaper, as the Full/Queen size is on sale for $164.
I've been sleeping like a cool baby on these luxurious Brooklinen Luxe Sateen sheets. Pair that with the lovely duvet cover and pillowcases all for under $300 (for a Queen size bed), and you have yourself a great deal. Made from 480-thread count 100% long staple cotton, this luxurious set is perfect for all-year use. Crafted from OEKO-TEX certified skin friendly fabric, this set includes one duvet cover and two pillowcases.
